Apple Orders Foldable Displays from Samsung Suggesting Foldable iPhone Could Be in the Works

There have been reports in the past suggesting that Apple could soon start working on a foldable iPhone. The Cupertino-based tech giant had even filed for patents related to a foldable smartphone, pointing that it is seriously considering a foldable iPhone. Today, a popular leakster, Ice Universe, has revealed on Weibo that Apple has ordered a batch of foldable displays from Samsung, suggesting that Apple is indeed working on a foldable iPhone.

According to Ice Universe, Apple has ordered a “large number” of foldable displays from Samsung on a trial basis. These foldable displays are said to be samples to be used in mobile phones. The leaker claims that Samsung will offer these foldable displays to Apple for a duration of one year. Ice Universe seemed to stress the immediacy of the development, suggesting that the development of the foldable iPhone is about to start.

Samsung had sent samples of foldable displays to many smartphone/tablet manufacturers last year, hoping that these displays could encourage the brands to develop foldable devices, which, in return, would fetch the Korean tech giant orders for foldable displays. Going by the claim from Ice Universe, it looks like Apple tested out those sample units, decided to fiddle around the idea of a foldable iPhone, and therefore, ordered a fresh batch of foldable display samples from Samsung.

Samsung is one of the major suppliers of Apple. It provides the Cupertino-based tech giant with OLED displays for iPhones. Samsung is also currently the market leader in terms of foldable displays for smartphones and tablets. Considering the fact that Samsung is a pioneer in this field and that both the brands have good business relations, it makes sense for Apple to rely on Samsung for supplying foldable displays for the foldable iPhones.

The report from Ice Universe is the first major indication that Apple has started working on a foldable iPhone. Few reports suggest that Apple could launch a foldable iPhone as soon as next year.

Our Take

If Apple does bring a foldable iPhone, it would be the biggest evolution in the iPhone’s history. Moreover, if Apple decides to go with the same concept for foldable iPhone as the Galaxy Z Fold 2, it could completely eliminate the need for an iPad Mini. What features would you think Apple should offer in a foldable iPhone? Do let us know in the comments section below.