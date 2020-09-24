Apple Could Expand Pro Display XDR Nano-Texture Glass for iPhone, iPad

Apple introduced the nano-texture glass as an optional add on for Pro Display XDR. Apple is researching ways in which it can implement nano-texture glass anti-reflective on the iPhone and iPad. A newly discovered patent details how Apple is planning to use nano-texture glass on smaller devices like the iPhone and iPad.

The patent details how Apple is not restricting itself when it comes to the utility of nano-texture glass. Devices like mobile phone, notebook computing device, tablet, portable media player, wearable device and other types of electronic devices are included in the scope of the patent. In other words, Apple is looking to implement nano-texture glass across its entire lineup including iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook and iMac.

The drawings show a rectangular device that resembles an iPad or a tablet. Furthermore, the patent refers to graphical outputs that are “visible through the textured region of the glass member”. In other words, it implies nano-texture layer is applied over a display. The patent defines a textured region as “a substrate surface; a set of protrusions extending outwardly from the substrate surface, each protrusion of the set of protrusions having a protrusion width greater than or equal to about 750 nm and less than about 10 microns.”

Apple will use chemical etching techniques like reactive ion etching with lithography might be used for etching the glass. The procedure might include acid usage “to remove portions of the glass member.” Once the entire glass is etched with nano-texture, it will considerably reduce the light that is reflected on the user. Or in other words, it reduces the glare in outdoors and other conditions with excessive light.

Our Take

Despite the nano-level coating, the textured display is more prone to scratches. Typically, Apple advises using a special cloth for cleaning. However, things are entirely different with portable devices like the iPhone or iPad. The iPhone/iPad is carried around a lot and is more likely to come in contact with hard surface and materials like sand. It is not clear how Apple plans to tackle this issue.