Apple Releases Firmware Update 3A283 to AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro

The second-generation Apple AirPods have been running 2D15 firmware, whereas, the AirPods Pro have been running 2D27 firmware. The Cupertino-based tech giant is now pushing a new firmware to both these earphones.

The new firmware for the 2nd-gen AirPods, and the AirPods Pro comes bearing the build number 3A283. Apple doesn’t provide a changelog for firmware updates of AirPods. So, there is no information at the moment regarding the changes the new firmware brings. That being said, the new firmware is expected to support automatic device switching, which is one of the features of iOS 14. It is also expected to bring spatial audio to AirPods Pro.

So, how can you update your AirPods to the new firmware? Well, there is no particular way to check for new firmware for AirPods. Any new firmware is downloaded and installed on AirPods automatically without user intervention. However, putting AirPods in their case, plugging the case to a power source, and then connecting AirPods to an iOS device is said to be a way to force AirPods to check for updates and install new firmware.

And how would you know if the update has been installed? It is simple. Connect your AirPods to your iOS device, open Settings, and navigate to General > About > AirPods, and the screen will show you the firmware version of your AirPods. Have you received the new firmware on your AirPods? If yes, have you noticed any changes? Do let us know in the comments section below.