Apple Releases watchOS 7 Public Beta 5

Apple had rolled out the fifth beta version of watchOS 7 to developers a few days ago. Today, the Cupertino-based tech giant is rolling out the fifth public beta version of watchOS 7 to public beta testers.

Apple has not released a changelog for this software update. So, there is no information at the moment about the changes that the fifth public beta of watchOS 7 offers. Hopefully, we will know about the changes once users test it out and reveal their findings online.

Public beta versions of watchOS 7 are available to only those users who sign up for Apple’s public beta program on its website. It is not advisable to install beta versions of watchOS 7 on your daily driver Apple Watch as the beta software might contain bugs that could hinder normal functionality. Moreover, there is no way to downgrade to watchOS 6 in case you don’t find watchOS 7 usable for daily usage.

Apple had announced watchOS 7 in June. The biggest feature the new software brings over watchOS 6 is sleep tracking, which can analyze the time and quality of your sleep. The software also brings more customization options for watch faces, the ability to share customized watch faces, support for more workouts, handwash reminder, and a bunch of other features. You can read more about watchOS 7 here.

The final version of watchOS 7 is expected to make its debut with the Apple Watch Series 6 that could launch on 15th September. This is also when Apple might release the stable version of watchOS 7 to the users of older versions of the Apple Watch. Speaking of, watchOS 7 will be available only for Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 4, and Apple Watch Series 5.