Apple Removing RSS Reader Apps From the Chinese App Store

To comply with local regulations, Apple tends to remove apps from the Chinese App Store from time to time. Over the years, the company has removed illegal gambling apps, Skype for iOS, Pocketcasts, thousands of games, VPN apps, and more to comply with the local Chinese regulations. Now, it looks like in another such move, Apple is removing all RSS reader apps from the Chinese App Store.

The Cupertino company has sent out emails to developers of RSS reader apps like Reeder, Fiery Feeds, and others on the App Store informing them that their application will be removed from the China App Store “because it includes content that is illegal in China.” It is unclear as to exactly what new regulation the Chinese government has introduced or what has led Apple to remove these apps from the App Store.

Hello, We are writing to notify you that your application will be removed from the China App Store because it includes content that is illegal in China, which is not in compliance with the App Store Review Guidelines. Apps must comply with all legal requirements in any location where you make them available (if you’re not sure, check with a lawyer). We know this stuff is complicated, but it is your responsibility to understand and make sure your app conforms with all local laws, but just the guidelines below. And of course, apps that solicit, promote, or encourage criminal or clearly reckless behavior will be rejected. While your app has been removed from the China App Store, it is still available in the App Stores for the other territories you selected in iTunes Connect. Best regards, App Store Review

Another popular RSS reader app Inoreader was removed from the App Store in China in 2017 itself for similar reasons. It is likely that new RSS readers apps are being removed from the App Store because of the third-party content that they display which do not comply with the Chinese guidelines. Whatever the case might be though, the removal means that iPhone and iPad users in China will not be able to download and use RSS reader apps on their devices anymore.