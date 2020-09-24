Apple Stops Bundling 5W Power Adapter with Apple Watch Edition and Apple Watch Hermès

When Apple launched the Apple Watch Series 6 last week, it noted that it had removed the power adapter from the packaging of the smartwatch for environmental reasons. However, it only removed the charger from the lower-end variants of the watch, with the more expensive Apple Watch Edition and Apple Watch Hermès still shipping with a power adapter in the box. A week later, Apple has removed the power adapter from the Apple Watch Edition and the Hermès edition as well.

Many customers who ordered the Apple Watch Edition or the Apple Watch Hermès over the last week have received their units with a power adapter in the box. But if one places a new order now, Apple’s store displays the same message as it does with other lower-end Apple Watch models regarding the charger: “As part of our effort to meet our environmental goals, Apple Watch does not include a power adapter. Please use your existing power adapter or add a new one before you check out.”

Anyone ordering an Apple Watch already has an iPhone and a power adapter so Apple’s reasoning to not include a power adapter here does make a lot of sense. In fact, with the power adapter now removed from even the more expensive models, Apple’s reasoning about environmental benefits now stands some ground as before it looked like Apple was just trying to increase its profit margin by not including the power adapter with lower-end Apple Watch Series 6 models.

Our Take

Apple is also rumored to remove the power adapter from its upcoming iPhone 12 lineup for the same environmental reason. With the Apple Watch, the company did not face that much of a backlash but it is possible the omission of the charger from the iPhones could subject Apple to a lot of criticism from consumers.