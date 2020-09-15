Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of ‘Time Flies’ Event

Apple’s online store has gone down ahead of the company’s ‘Time Flies’ event later today. It is typical for Apple to take down its online store ahead of major product announcements.

Apple is expected to announce the Apple Watch Series 6, a low-cost Apple Watch SE, iPad Air 4, and the eighth-generation iPad at its event later today. The company usually holds an event in September to announce new iPhones but it has had to delay their launch by a few weeks due to the ongoing pandemic. It is now expected to announce the new iPhones in mid-October and then put them up on sale by the end of the month.

Rumors suggest Apple could put the Apple Watch Series Series 6 up for pre-order right after the event, with the wearable hitting the retail stores later this week. Apple’s ‘Time Flies’ event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. PDT later today. Apple will be live streaming the event and you can find the instructions to watch it live here. You can also get the local start time of the event in your timezone.

Apart from new hardware products, Apple is also expected to announce the release date of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and watchOS 7 to the public at the event. Despite there being no iPhone, Apple will have plenty of exciting stuff to announce at its upcoming event later today so make sure to tune into the live stream. You can also always follow us to stay up to date with all of Apple’s announcements.