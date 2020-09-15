Apple Watch Series 6 Announced With Brighter Display, Blood Oxygen Monitoring, New Colors, More

Apple today announced the Apple Watch Series 6, the successor to the Series 5 from last year. While last year’s Apple Watch upgrade was a pretty minor one, Apple is introducing some major changes with this year’s refresh.

Same Design in New Colors, Brighter Display

The design of the Apple Watch remains the same as the Apple Watch Series 4 and 5 before it, and Apple will continue to offer it in the same 40mm and 44mm sizes as well. This means you still get a wearable that is water-resistant for up to 50m, a ceramic and sapphire crystal back, glass front, and a stainless steel frame. The display size also remains the same i.e. it is 30 percent bigger than the one you get on Series 3. The panel itself has improved with Always-on Display getting more power-efficient. Additionally, Apple says the display can get up to 2.5x times brighter outside.

The only major design change is that Apple is offering the wearable in new colors and finishes including blue, (Product)Red, gold, and stainless steel finish. The Stainless steel models are available in graphite featuring a “high-shine finish.”

New Watch Faces

Apple is also adding new watch faces with the Series 6 debut, This includes a new GMT face that can show the time from multiple time zones. Then, there’s a Count Up face that’s similar to the Rolex watches. There’s even a new Memoji face watch so that you can use your own memoji as a watch face.

New Band Designs

Apple is also debuting a new Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop for Apple Watch. It does not contain any loop or buckles instead requires users to slip it on their wrist. It is waterproof and will be available in seven colors and nine different sizes. Apple also announced new Leather bands and updates for Nike bands as well.

Blood Oxygen Monitoring

The biggest highlight of the Apple Watch Series 6 is the addition of a new blood oxygen level monitoring sensor. Apple is not the first company to offer a SpO2 sensor in a wearable though as many wearables from Fitbit, Garmin, and others also pack this sensor. The ECG and heart rate sensors are also here. Apple says the wearable can take your blood oxygen reading in just 15 seconds. It even reads your blood oxygen levels periodically in the background and even when you are sleeping. There’s a new Blood Oxygen app on the Apple Watch Series 6 for this as well.

S6 Chipset and Fast Charge

Apple Watch Series 6 will be coming with a new S6 processor that brings about a notable jump in performance compared to Series 4 and Series 5 both of which had a very similar S4/S5 chipset. This is a dual-core processor that’s based on the A13 Bionic chip found inside the iPhone 11 which is up to 20 percent faster than the previous generation S-series chipset.

Family Setup

Family Setup in watchOS 7 extends Apple Watch Series 6 to the entire family by allowing kids and older family members of the household who do not have an iPhone to benefit from the connectivity, safety, and fitness features of Apple Watch. Kids can also access emergency SOS at any time and enjoy a personalized Activity rings experience. There is also a new mode called Schooltime, which can help your little ones stay focused and attentive while learning at home or in the classroom

Apple Watch Series 6 Price and Availability

The Apple Watch Series 6 starts from $399 for the 40mm variant, with the 44m variant starting at $429. The cellular variants start from $499. The new wearable goes up for pre-order later today and it will hit the retail stores this Friday.