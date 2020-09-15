Apple Watch Ceramic Edition Discontinued with Apple Watch Series 6 Launch

Apple has launched the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE today. These Apple Watch Series 6 introduces (PRODUCT)RED and blue color variants to the Apple Watch lineup. However, the brand has discontinued the Ceramic Edition of the Apple Watch with the launch of these two products.

The Ceramic Edition was introduced in the Apple Watch lineup with the launch of the Apple Watch Series 2. The Ceramic Edition, as the name suggests, uses ceramic material instead of metal for the construction of the watch shell. The ceramic material not only looks much more premium compared to metal but it is also highly resistant to scratches and fingerprints. The Ceramic Edition Apple Watch Series 2 was priced at a jaw-dropping $1,299 instead of the $299 price tag of the standard variant of the smartwatch.

Apple launched a Ceramic Edition Apple Watch Series 3 as well. However, the Apple Watch Series 4 didn’t offer a Ceramic Edition. Surprisingly, the Ceramic Edition made a come back with the Watch Series 5. However, the brand has discounted the Apple Watch Series 5 with the launch of the Apple Watch Series 6. And the Watch Series 6 doesn’t have a Ceramic Edition. So, you can no longer purchase a Ceramic Edition Apple Watch everywhere. If you want one, you should grab one from the remaining stock of the Watch Series 5.

Now that the Ceramic Edition is not available, the Apple Watch Series 6 Hermès Edition is the most premium Apple Watch you can buy. It features a stainless steel case and an ultra-premium leather band. It starts at $1,249 and it is up for pre-orders from Apple Store.

Our Take

The Ceramic Edition of the Apple Watch was one of the most unique and premium smartwatches in the market. You can buy Hermès Edition if you want a premium Apple Watch but we think it isn’t as unique as the Ceramic Edition. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comments section below.