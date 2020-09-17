Apple Watch Series 5 Price Hits All Time Low; Available with $100 Discount

With the Apple Watch Series 6 on the way to the stores, retailers are offering huge discounts on Apple Watch Series 5 to clear out remaining stocks.

Apple launched the Apple Watch Series 6 this week. The new smartwatch comes with the same price tag as its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 5, which, the brand discontinued on the same day when it launched the new model. The Apple Watch Series 6 will start shipping from tomorrow, i.e., from 18th September. And retailers are in a hurry to clear the stock of the Apple Series 5 before the Apple Watch Series 6 arrives at the stores. This is why major retailers are offering massive discounts on Apple Watch Series 5.

Amazon is offering a $100 discount on standard models of Apple Watch Series 5, bringing its price from $429 down to $329.

On the other hand, Nike is offering Nike+ variants of Apple Watch Series 5 with the same $100 discount as Amazon. Nike+ variants of the Apple Watch Series 5 start at $529. Now, with a discount of $100, these models can be had for as low as $429.

Apple Watch Series 6 brings significant upgrades over the Apple Watch Series 5 but the latter is still an excellent smartwatch, especially for the price that it is being offered at the moment.

The Apple Series 5 has an Always-on Display, the peppy S5 processor, 32GB storage, ECG functionality, fall detection, and GPS. Furthermore, watchOS 7 brings the ability to measure VO2 max. If you are okay with not having a blood oxygen sensor on your smartwatch, the Apple Series 5 is a perfect smartwatch for you and this is the best time for you to grab it.

Along with the Apple Watch Series 5, retailers are offering discounts on the Apple Watch Series 3 as well. Instead of its usual selling price of $199, the Apple Watch Series 3 is being offered with a $30 discount, bringing its price down to just $169. If you are looking for an affordable Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 3 is the way to go and with a $30 discount, it is a great chance for you to get one for yourself.

