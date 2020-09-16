Apple Watch Series 6 Launch Confirms this iPhone 12 Rumor

Apple launched the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE yesterday. Along with it, the brand announced that it will not be shipping a charging adapter with the aluminum and stainless steel case variants of the Apple Watch models to reduce the carbon footprint. This step from Apple suggests that the brand could take the same route for iPhones and stop offering a charging adapter with them.

Apple ships an 18W charging adapter with the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max, and a 5W charging adapter with the rest of the smartphones on sale. However, there have been rumors recently claiming that Apple would stop providing a charging adapter with the iPhone 12 lineup.

Now that Apple has stopped offering a charging adapter with lower-end and mid-spec variants of the Apple Watch while retaining the charger in higher-end variants, it could take the cue and offer a charger with the higher-end iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models, while skipping on the charger for the lower-end models.

The iPhone 12 lineup is expected to come with 5G connectivity. Implementation of 5G is said to increase the production cost of the iPhone 12 significantly. However, Apple is reportedly inclined to offer the upcoming iPhones at the same price point as the iPhone 11 lineup. So, in a bid to reduce its production cost and keep profit margins intact, Apple reportedly plans to not ship a charging adapter with the iPhone 12 lineup.

Reports also suggest that Apple will stop offering wired EarPods that it ships with all its smartphones. Similar to the charging adapter being removed, the omission of wired EarPods would reduce the production cost and help Apple maintain profit margins despite the addition of 5G. It would also push sales of AirPods.

We Want to Hear from You

Do you think it is the right step for Apple to stop shipping charging adapters with iPhones? Do let us know about your thoughts in the comment section below.