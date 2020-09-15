Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, and iPad 8 Pre-Orders Now Live

Apple has launched four new products at its Time Flies event that was held today, the Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE, 8th gen iPad, and the 4th gen iPad Air. From all these devices, the Cupertino-based tech giant has already made three products available for pre-orders in the US.

Consumers in the US can now pre-order the Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE, and the 8th gen iPad. While Apple is taking orders for these products, all three devices will start shipping from 18th September in the country. For markets outside the US, the iPhone maker will start shipping the Watch Series 6 and the Watch SE in 27 other countries and iPad 8 in 25 other countries from 18th September as well.

The Apple Watch Series 6 costs $399 for the GPS-only variant and $499 for the GPS + Cellular variant. The more affordable, Watch SE is priced at $279 for the GPS-only version and $329 for GPS + Cellular version. Coming to the 8th-gen iPad, it starts at $329 for the 32GB Wi-Fi only variant and goes up to $559 for the 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular variant.

Apple has not provided an exact date regarding the availability of the 4th-gen iPad Air. According to the brand, it will be available in 30 countries and regions including the U.S., from next month. The new iPad Air start at $599 for Wi-Fi only variant and $799 for Wi-Fi + Cellular variants.

