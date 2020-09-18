Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE Now on Sale, Start Arriving for Customers

The Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE have gone on sale today and they have also started making their way on the wrists of customers who had pre-ordered it earlier this week.

Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE at its ‘Time Flies’ event earlier this week. The new Series 6 wearable from the company brings one major improvement over Series 5 — the addition of a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring. It also adds fast charging support which many would find useful given the introduction of sleep tracking in watchOS 7.

Read: Apple Watch Series 6 vs Apple Watch Series 5: What’s the Difference

Many customers who got the Apple Watch Series 6 went for one of the new bold colors — red or blue — that Apple is offering the wearable in. Additionally, some also went for the new graphite finish which does look pretty exquisite with its glossy finish.

If you did not pre-order the Apple Watch Series 6 or Apple Watch SE, you can head over to your nearest Apple Store to get them. However, due to the launch day rush, it is possible that most of the common variants are out of stock. For example, the new Solo Loop band is already hard to find and not available in most Apple Stores in launch markets.

We Want to Hear From You

Did you get the Apple Watch Series 6 or Apple Watch SE? If so, how are you liking the wearable so far? Drop a comment and do share some photos of the wearable with our readers!