Apple Says the ‘App Store is More than Just a Storefront,’ Highlights Its Role in Discovery, Privacy, and Security

Apple has been under intense scrutiny and pressure from regulators and developers for its App Store policies in recent times. A lot of developers have gotten increasingly vocal about the App Store’s commission fees as well as certain monopolistic policies. Amidst all that, Apple has launched a marketing blitz to highlight the importance of the App Store and how it has benefited both developers and consumers alike.

Apple has updated its homepage to highlight the App Store with a tagline “The apps you love. From a place you can trust.” In the App Store page, Apple highlights how the store has been providing users with a safe and trusted place to try out and download new apps. To aid discoverability, Apple has new stories on the App Store that are brought to users by a team of over 150 expert editors worldwide. The App Store hosts over 1.8 million apps worldwide, with Apple having 175 storefronts in over 40 languages.

For over a decade, the ‌App Store‌ has proved to be a safe and trusted place to discover and download apps. But the ‌App Store‌ is more than just a storefront — it’s an innovative destination focused on bringing you amazing experiences. And a big part of those experiences is ensuring that the apps we offer are held to the highest standards for privacy, security, and content. Because we offer nearly two million apps — and we want you to feel good about using every single one of them.

The page also highlights the privacy aspect of the App Store, with Apple screening all apps for known malware and how over 10,000 apps use various Apple’s health technologies to protect patient privacy. In 2019, the App Store review team rejected over 150,000 apps for violating the privacy guidelines. For the safety of App Store users, Apple has a team of 500 experts that review over 100,000 apps on a weekly basis. The company also boasts that it has so far rejected over 1 million app submissions for objectionable, harmful, or illegal content. It also removed over 60 million user reviews from the App Store in 2020 so far as they were considered spam.

There’s a lot more that Apple talks about on the page and highlights various other security and safety measures of the App Store. You can check out the page here.

Our Take

It is clear that Apple’s move to highlight the various benefits of the App Store stems from the pressure that regulators and developers are putting on it for its App Store policies. The marketing blitz will help the company highlight some behind the scene aspect of the App Store and how it has become what it is today because of Apple’s dedication and commitment to it for over a decade.