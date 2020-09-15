Apple’s ‘Time Flies’ Event Roundup: Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, Fitness Plus, Apple One, iPad Air, and iPad 8

Apple has once again hosted a virtual-only event. At the ‘Time Flies’ event, the company announced Apple Watch 6, Apple Watch SE, new iPad Air, iPad 8, Apple One subscription bundle, and Fitness Plus service. Let us take a look a closer look at each of the announcement and the new features it has to offer.

Apple Watch Series 6 debuts with some significant upgrades over the Apple Watch Series 5. The latest Apple Watch comes equipped with an always-on display that is now 2.5x times brighter as opposed to its predecessor. Design changes are minimal; however, you do get a new Solo and Braided Solo loop for Apple Watch.

Apple has finally added a much required SpO2 sensor capable of taking your blood oxygen reading in 15 seconds. The Family Setup feature on watchOS 7 will let parents give kids Apple Watch without the need for iPhone. Kids get access o emergency SoS and also get personalized Activity rings.

As rumored earlier, Apple has launched the Apple Watch SE. The budget Apple Watch is priced at $279 and is based on Series 5 design. Despite the affordable price tag, the iPhone SE packs in an S5 chipset and offers a heart rate tracker. It also comes with an Emergency SOS features that connect you automatically with emergency services.

Apple has finally unveiled its new fitness service. The Fitness+ offers guided workouts for your Apple Watch. You can choose from a collection of workout videos from Apple’s new Fitness app. Vital stats like heart rate will be displayed on-screen. The Fitness Plus is priced at $9.99 per month or $79.99/year and will be available in select countries.

Apple has launched the much-rumored Apple One subscription bundle. The Apple One is available in three tiers, including Apple One Individual Plan, Family Plan, and Premier Plan. You will get access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, 50GB iCloud storage, and Apple Arcade subscription on an Individual plan. The top tier Premier Plan bundles Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Fitness+, and 2TB iCloud storage at just $29.95. Savings range from $8 to $25/month.

Today Apple announced refreshed iPad Air with a 10.9-inch retina display and a design that is similar to iPad Pro. The new iPad Air comes with slimmer bezels and ditched lightning connector. Apple has switched to USB-C on the iPad Air and moved the power button on the top edge. The iPad Air comes equipped with a 10.9-inch True Tone display and supports Apple Pencil. Under the hood lies Apple’s A14 Bionic chip. Camera options include a 12MP f/1.8 rear shooter and a 7MP selfie camera with Smart HDR.

Apple has pulled the wraps from the iPad 8. The 8th generation iPad is powered by an A12 Bionic chip that offers a 40% increase in CPU performance. There is no change on the display front as the iPad 8 sports the same 10.2-inch display as its predecessor. On the imaging front, the iPad 8 gets an 8MP rear-facing camera and a 1.2MP front camera.