Best Apple Watch Series 6 Deals

The Apple Watch Series 6 was launched earlier this week and the brand has started shipping the smartwatch to consumers from today. The Apple Watch Series 6 comes with a starting price of $399. However, a few retailers have already started offering discounts on the newly launched smartwatch. If you are planning to purchase an Apple Watch Series 6, here are the best deals for you.

Best Buy

The Apple Watch Series 6 comes with 3 months of free Apple Fitness + subscription. However, Best Buy is offering 6 months of Apple Fitness + subscription for free with the Apple Watch Series 6. One month of Apple Fitness + subscription costs $9.99. Considering that Best Buy is offering three months of additional subscription for free, you’ll be saving a total of $30 on the Apple Watch Series 6, bringing down its effective starting price to $369.

AT&T

Moving on to the offers from network carriers, if you buy Apple Watch Series 3 or higher from AT&T and add at least one line, you will get $200 off on your second Apple Watch purchase. If you purchase Apple Watch Series 6 with this offer, it will effectively cost you $199. That is a pretty sweet deal if you are looking to purchase two Apple Watches.

T-Mobile

Similar to AT&T, T-Mobile is offering $200 off your second Apple Watch purchase if you buy Apple Watch Series 6 or Apple Watch SE from the carrier. Unlike AT&T, however, you’ll get $200 as bill credits, which you can use to pay the carrier bills.

Verizon

Moving on to Verizon, it is offering an effective discount of $100 on the Apple Watch Series 6 if you trade in Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active 2, Galaxy Watch Active, Gear S3, or Gear S2. Once you trade in your older smartwatch, $100 will be credited to your account within 24 months.

Verizon has another discount offer where you can get $100 off on the Apple Watch Series 6 if you purchase an iPhone. To avail the offer, you will have to have to add an iPhone and Apple Watch Series 6 in your cart, select monthly device plans, and make the payment. Once you do that, $100 will be credited into your account within 24 months.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is currently one of the best smartwatches in the market. It offers every feature that you’d want from a high-end smartwatch, such as an always-on display, heart rate monitor, ECG, blood oxygen sensor, a plethora of movement tracking sensors including GPS, compass, and altimeter, a mic and speaker with calling functionality, and fast performance. You can find out about the top features of the Apple Watch Series 6 here. If you are confused about which case size of the Apple Watch Series 6 should you buy between the 40mm and 44mm, read this article to clear all your doubts.