Apple might not have announced the iPhone 12 but its ‘Time Flies’ event was still packed with plenty of exciting announcements including the Apple Watch Series 6. Apple Watch Series 5 hardly brought about any improvements over Series 4 but with Series 6, Apple is again introducing some major changes to its Apple Watch lineup. Below is a look at some of the top features of the Apple Watch Series 6.

The Apple Watch Series 6 might look the same as Apple Watch Series 4 and 5 before it but under the hood, it comes with new health sensors as well as other major component upgrades to deliver a better experience overall. Here’s a look at the best Apple Watch Series 6 features.

Apple Watch Series 6 Features

1. Blood Oxygen Sensor

This one is a no-brainer and the biggest upgrade on the Apple Watch Series 6 lineup compared to Series 4/5. The new blood oxygen sensor on the Apple Watch Series 6 is used for measuring oxygen saturation level of the user’s blood which can help them understand their overall fitness and wellness levels. The SpO2 sensor on the Apple Watch Series 6 uses four clusters of green, red, and infrared LEDs as well as four photodiodes to measure the light reflected from the blood which in turn helps it in determining the oxygen saturation level.

Apart from on-demand user measurement, the wearable also takes regular measurements in the background when the user is inactive and/or sleeping.

2. Brighter Always-on Display

The new Apple Watch Series 6 has the same size display as the previous generation Apple Watch. However, the Always-On Display mode has been improved and it is now 2.5x times brightness than Series 5 when outsider. Additionally, the functionality of this mode has also been improved and users can directly access the Notification Center, Control Center, and tap on complications without waking up the display.

3. Faster S6 Chip

The new S6 SiP inside the Apple Watch Series 6 is based on the A13 Bionic chip found inside the iPhone 11 lineup. This dual-core chip is now 20 percent faster and it can also open apps up to 20 percent faster. Despite the performance improvements, Apple claims the Series 6 will offer the same 18-hour battery life as the Apple Watch Series 4 and 5.

4. Faster Charging

Surprisingly, Apple did not talk about this on stage but it does mention this in its press release. Apple Watch Series 6 charges faster and can go from 0-100 percent in just 1.5 hours. The battery life has also been improved when tracking selected workouts like indoor and outdoor runs.

5. Always-On Altimeter

The Apple Watch Series 6 features an Always-On Altimeter that provides users with real-time elevation data. This is possible thanks to Apple using a more power-efficient barometric altimeter as well as GPS and Wi-Fi networks. Thanks to these changes, the new altimeter can detect changes of as small as one foot. The data can be displayed in real-time as a complication on a watch face or a workout metric.

6. U1 Chip

Apple did not mention this while announcing the Apple Watch Series 6 but if you go through the spec sheet, you will see that the Apple Watch Series 6 comes with U1 Ultra Wideband chip. Sure, it is not useful right now but the possibilities are endless here and the U1 chip will play a major role in future Apple products. The U1 chip also allows one to use the Apple Watch as a digital car key with compatible vehicles.

7. New Color and Finish

Apart from the usual space gray, silver, and gold aluminum case options, Apple is also going to offer the Apple Watch Series 6 in (PRODUCT)RED finish with bright red bands. The Stainless Steel models will be available in a new high-shine graphite finish with a gray-black hue. There’s also an updated classic yellow gold color finish. As for the Apple Watch Edition, it will be available in natural and space black titanium finish.

8. New Watch Bands

Apart from the new finish, Apple is also offering the Apple Watch Series 6 with three new band styles. The ultralight Solo Loop band will be available in soft silicone and braided yarn finish. It does not contain any loop or buckles and instead requires users to slip it on their wrist. The band is waterproof and it will be available in seven colors and nine different sizes. Apple is using a special UV treatment process used on the soft silicone of the Solo Loop to create a smooth, silky finish. And yes, it’s made of 100 percent recycled material.

Additionally, there’s also the Leather Link that uses flexible modled magnets to wrap around your wrist.

9. New Nike Bands and Hermès Fall Collection

Apple is also offering the Apple Watch Nike edition and its Nike Sport Band and Sport Loop in new colors. There’s also new Nike Compact watch face that allows for multiple Nike Run Club complications. The fall Hermès collection has also been unveiled and includes Hermès Attelage Single Tour and slimmer Attelage Double Tour bands. The new watch bands can be paired with the Hermès Circulaire watch face.

9. Family Setup

Thanks to Family Setup in watchOS 7, one can give the Apple Watch Series 6 to their family memebrs including kids who do not have an iPhone to benefit from the connectivity, safety, and fitness features of wearable. Kids can also access emergency SOS at any time and enjoy a personalized Activity rings experience. There’s also a Schooltime mode meant to allow kids to focus while they are in school or attending an online class.

10. Enviromental Friendly

Apple puts a lot of thought into making its enviromental friendly as well. With the Apple Watch Series 6, the company is using 100 percent recycled aluminium for the casing, 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in the Taptic Engine, and nearly 100 percent recycled tungsten throughout the product. Additionally, the company is also removing the power adapter from the Apple Watch packaging so as to reduce electronic waste.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is already up for pre-order and goes on sale from September 18.

What are your favorite features of the Apple Watch Series 6? Will you be upgrading to it from Apple Watch Series 4/5? Drop a comment and let us know!