Bose Announces the $279 QuietComfort Earbuds to Take on AirPods Pro

A day after a video of Bose’s upcoming noise-canceling earbuds leaked, the company has made them official. Dubbed QuietComfort Earbuds, Bose claims the earbuds offer noise-cancellation similar to its around-ear headphones.

Impressively the QuietComfort Earbuds offer 11 different levels of noise cancellation that one can select as per their liking. The design of the earbuds has been tweaked compared to previous wireless earbuds from Bose that allow them to offer even better noise isolation which is further helped by an “exclusive new algorithm” that cuts down on ambient noise in under a millisecond. This makes the noise cancellation so effective that the “buzz of nearby coffee grinders fade to a whisper, and the roar from engines and construction all but vanish.” The earbuds also come with Bose’s new StayHear Max tops that create a “soft-yet-tight” seal.” Bose will be offering the ear tips in three different sizes for the best finish.

The QuietComfort Earbuds use Bluetooth 5.1 and a “new data transfer method” to reduce connection dropouts. It is also IPX4 certified making them water and sweat-resistant. Lastly, the earbuds feature one-touch control for music playback or quickly accessing the digital assistant of your choice. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds last for 6 hours on a single charge which can be extended by another 12 hours using the charging case. The QuietComfort Earbuds will be available in Triple Black and Soapstone colors. They are priced at $279 making them slightly more expensive than the AirPods Pro.

Alongside the QuietComfort Earbuds, Bose also launched the Sport Earbuds. They are a slightly cut down version of the QuietComfort and is meant as your workout partner. They lack active noise cancellation but Bose claims they offer better audio quality in half the size of their predecessor, the SoundSport Free. Barring the lack of active noise cancellation, the Sport Earbuds offers the same set of features as the QuietComfort Earbuds. The earbuds have also been designed from the ground up to ensure they do not fall from your ears while working out.

The Bose Sport Earbuds will be available in black, blue, and white colors. They offer up to 5 hours of battery life which can be extended by another 10 hours with the charging case. They are priced at $179.

Our Take

It looks like with the QuietComfort Earbuds, Bose is set to challenge the AirPods Pro for the best wireless earbuds around. The Sport Earbuds are also an ideal replacement for the regular AirPods and users who do not want active noise cancellation. Both earbuds do lack support for wireless charging which might be a bummer for some users.

Will you buy the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds over the AirPods Pro if they offer better noise cancellation? Drop a comment and let us know!