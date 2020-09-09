Bose’s Upcoming AirPods Pro Rival Claimed to be ‘The World’s Most Effective Noise-Canceling Earbuds’

Last year, Bose had announced that it was working on two new truly wireless earphones – the Bose Earbuds 500 and the Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700. However, the brand has neither revealed the features of these earbuds nor had it shed any light on the launch date and pricing of these earphones so far. That changes today, as a marketing video of the Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 has leaked online, revealing its features. And boy, it seems like a true competitor to AirPods Pro.

First discovered by Redditors, a marketing video of the Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 was uploaded on Harvey Norman’s website, a British retailer. This video was taken down immediately. However, people managed to record the video and reuploaded it on YouTube.

According to the marketing video, the Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 will now be simply called Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. The audio brand claims that these earbuds have ‘the world’s most effective noise-canceling,” which is a pretty bold claim. If what Bose is saying is true, these earbuds will have better noise canceling than AirPods Pro.

Bose claims that these earbuds have “breakthrough acoustic innovations” for “crisp, clear, audio and rich, deep bass,” suggesting that these earbuds will offer great audio quality. The video reveals that the earbuds will feature the brand’s Stayhear Max Tips for a secure fit. The earbuds seem to have a lot of mic holes and according to the brand, it is a custom-designed microphone array for “clear calls.” Bose claims that the earbuds offer a 6-hour battery life. These earphones are also sweat-resistant and water-resistant.

With all these features, it looks like the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are truly high-end earphones and that these earbuds will go directly against Apple AirPods Pro and Sony WF1000XM3, which are currently the market leaders in noise-canceling earbuds. Unfortunately, there is no news regarding the launch date of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. That being said, its launch seems imminent now that its marketing video is out.

Our Take

Bose hasn’t launched truly wireless earbuds since the launch of SoundSport Free in 2017. The brand has been notably missing from the TWS segment in spite of being a leader in audio products. The brand seems to make up for it by aiming to release a market-leading product. What would you want Bose QuietComfort Earbuds to offer? Do let us know in the comments section below.