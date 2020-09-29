This Apple-1 Themed iPhone 12 Pro Will be Available Later this Year

Russian company Caviar is known for its outlandish custom iPhone’s. The company recently launched a custom iPhone 11 Pro based on Tesla Cybertruck. Caviar also announced a custom gold iPhone 12 that will be launched later this year. The company has announced an iPhone 12 based on the original Apple-1 computer that was introduced in 1976.

Unlike the previous custom iPhones, this one is less of a luxury statement and more memorabilia for Apple loyalists. Moreover, the Apple-1 iPhone 12 is well designed and features a wooden back panel resembling Apple-1. The custom Apple-1 iPhone 12 will be available in two variants, both of which make use of natural wood. The Apple 1 Light is an iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple 1, the first computer of the future global giant and innovator in the digital industry, inspired the designers of Caviar to create a unique gadget, Caviar iPhone 12 PRO Apple 1. An element of the first PC in the world is incorporated into a wooden case with a glossy titanium screen, resembling the original design of Apple 1. You are holding a part of a historical moment!

The Apple-1 boasts of more details and features an Apple-1 replica on the back. Furthermore, the glossy titanium miniature monitor has keyboard keys that read “Computer.” Also present is a fragment of Apple-1 circuitry and branding in Apple’s first font. As expected, the Apple-1 iPhone 12 doesn’t come cheap at $9,900, but again, anything to do with Apple-1 is super expensive. However, prices start at $4990 for Apple-1 Light and increase as you add additional elements. Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak have reportedly built only 200 Apple-1 computers. One of the 200 Apple-1 was recently auctioned for almost half a million dollars.