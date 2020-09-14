Deal: Get the AirPods Pro for Its Lowest Price Ever of $199

Apple AirPods Pro are usually available for $219 after a $30 discount on Amazon. For today, they are available for just $199.

Apple launched the AirPods Pro for $249. However, most retailers, including Amazon, have been selling these earphones for a price of $219 for quite a long. Today, there is a special deal going on these earphones. Amazon is offering an additional $20 discount on AirPods Pro on its usual selling price, bringing the price down to just $199.

➤ Deal [Amazon] – AirPods Pro – $199

Yesterday, Staples had announced a $50 discount on Apple AirPods Pro, bringing its price from $249 to $199, which made Staples the best place to buy the earphones. Amazon didn’t waste time offering AirPods Pro for the same price to bring back its lost customers.

Amazon is also offering a great deal on AppleCare+ package for AirPods Pro. The accidental damage protection plan which is usually available for $29 is being offered at just $19 today by Amazon.

If you get AirPods Pro with AppleCare+ plan from Amazon today, you’ll be saving $60 in total. The deal on AppleCare+ plan can be grabbed from the AirPods Pro deal page that we have mentioned above.

This is currently the best deal available on AirPods Pro and chances are that this deal will sell out soon. If you have been eyeing AirPods Pro, this is your chance to grab one.