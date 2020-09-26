Deal: Amazon Has Amazing Discounts on the Apple Watch Series 6, Series 3, Apple Watch SE, Macs, More

It has just been a few days since Apple’s newest iPad, the Apple Watch Series 6, and the Apple Watch SE went on sale and they are already available for discount on Amazon. A bunch of other Apple products including AirPods, the newest iMacs, and MacBooks are also on sale.

Apple Watch Series 6

The Apple Watch Series 6 starts from $399 for the 40mm GPS variant, with the 44mm variant priced at $429. Amazon is already discounting the smartwatch by $15 meaning you can pick the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 for $384. The discounts are applicable to most of the variants of the smartwatch, though sadly, most of them are out of stock. Amazon should be getting new stocks soon so make sure to keep checking periodically.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

Apple Watch SE

Like the Apple Watch Series 6, Amazon is also offering a modest discount of $10 on the Apple Watch SE. The smartwatch is priced at $279 but Amazon is selling it from $269. However, most models are out of stock so you will have to wait a few weeks to get your hands on it.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

Apple Watch Series 3

If you are on a tight budget but are still looking to get an Apple Watch, Amazon has discounted the $199 Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) to just $169. That’s not much but still makes for a pretty good deal.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

iMac

Apple’s 2020 27-inch iMac refresh is also on sale on Amazon and available at a discount. The $1,799 model featuring a 6-core Core i5 processor, Radeon Pro 5300 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD is available for $1,699 after a $99 discount. The $1,999 model with a slightly faster 6-core processor and 512GB SSD can be purchased for $1,869 after a $129 discount.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

13-inch MacBook Pro

The 13-inch MacBook Pro also sees some pretty sweet discounts on Amazon. The variant with the 10th gen. 2GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 512GB SSD is available for $1,649, down from its usual price of $1,799 ($150 off). You will also get an additional $40 discount during checkout which brings the total discount amount to $199.

The top of the line 2GHz 13-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM is discounted by $150 that brings its price down to $1,849 from $1,999.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

16-inch MacBook Pro

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is once again discounted by $300 on Amazon. This time around though, only the Core i9 variant with 16GB RAM, Radeon Pro 5500M GPU, and 1TB SSD sees the $300 discount which brings its price down to $2,499 from $2,799. The lower-end 512GB variant is discounted by $250 meaning you can buy it for $2,149 instead of $2,399.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

MacBook Air

The base variant of the MacBook Air with 256GB and 512GB storage has been discounted by $100 on Amazon. This brings their price down to $899 and $1,199, respectively.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

AirPods

AirPods with the wired charging case are priced at $159, though they are usually available at a discount of around $10-$20. Amazon’s $30 brings their price down to just $129 which is among the lowest we have seen for them. The variant with the wireless charging case also sees a $30 case which means you can get it for $169.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

Found a better deal on any of the products listed above? Drop a comment and do share them with our readers!