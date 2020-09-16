iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 Download Available Now

Apple today released the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 updates for all compatible iPhones and iPads to the public. The updates pack a number of new features and changes including some major usability improvements.

Apple has been testing iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 as a beta since WWDC 2020 in June this year. The final release comes after the eighth beta builds and should be relatively stable compared to the mess that the initial iOS 13 builds were. Below is a look at some of the top new features in iOS 14.

Widgets on Home Screen

The redesigned home screen experience is perhaps the highlight of the iOS 14 update. After years, Apple has finally given the home screen on iOS a major revamp greatly improving its usability. So, how exactly is Apple doing that? By adding widgets support on the home screen. This means you can now have widgets not just on the Today screen of your iPhone but on the home screen as well. One can have multiple widgets on a home screen and the widgets are resizable as well.

You can also create a Smart Stack of widgets which basically allows you to stack widgets on top of each other. You can switch between widgets by swiping up/down on them. They will also change depending on the time of the day. This way, you can have multiple widgets on your home screen while they will still occupy the space for only one.

App Library

You can do away with the home screen pages and switch entirely to a list-based app view called App Library. The feature will automatically categorize your apps and put them in relevant groups. Using App Library, you can cut down on the number of home screen pages and still quickly access the apps you want in a couple of taps.

App Clips

To avoid having to install an app for every little task, Apple is debuting a feature called App Clips with iOS 14. This will allow users to open a selected part of an app on their device without having to install it. App Clips are under 10MB in size to ensure that they open quickly. They also have ‘Sign in With Apple’ and Apple Pay integration so you can quickly pay for your coffee or parking without having to install the app first.

Picture in Picture

Taking a cue from iPadOS, Apple is finally getting around to adding Picture in Picture support in iOS. This is a big deal as you can now continue your FaceTime or WhatsApp video call while browsing the web or using any other app. Similarly, you can also use PiP in apps like Netflix.

Picture in Picture might not sound like a big deal, but it will go a long way in greatly improving the overall experience of doing video calls or streaming videos on your iPhone as you will no longer have to stop anything else that you are doing.

Compact Siri UI

Siri is not only getting smarter in iOS 14, but it is also getting a usability improvement in the form of a new compact UI. This will ensure that the digital assistant does not take up the entire display of your iPhone whenever it is triggered. You can now also use Siri to send audio messages to your friends.

Improved Safari

Safari is getting both smarter and faster in iOS 14. Apple claims up to 50% faster JavaScript performance improvement in Safari on iOS 14 compared to Chrome for Android. Additionally, the browser can now translate websites in up to seven different languages.

There are plenty of other new changes and improvements in iOS 14. You can read about all the new iOS 14 features here. The full set of iPadOS 14 features can be found here.

Before you go ahead and install iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 on your iPhone or iPad, you should prepare your device for the update. The first thing you should do is create a backup in case something goes wrong during the installation process.

Download iOS 14

You can install the iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 update on your iPhone or iPad by going to the Settings app followed by General -> Software Update. Make sure your device is connected to a speedy Wi-Fi network and it has at least 50 percent battery power before starting the installation process. To install watchOS 7 on your Apple Watch, you will first have to install the iOS 14 update on your iPhone as the update will show up for your wearable only after that.

If your iPhone or iPad is already running the IOS 14 or iPadOS 14 Golden Master build, you will not get an OTA update to the iOS 14 public build today. This is because both builds are the same.

Once you have prepared your iPhone or iPad for the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, follow our guides below to know you can install the update easily.

In case you want to do a manual install of iOS 14 on your iPhone and want the IPSW files, you can download it from below.

If you are facing any issues while installing iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 update on your iPhone or iPad, drop a comment and let us know about it.