Facebook Will Now Let You Message Anyone on Instagram from Messenger

Facebook today announced a major update for Instagram DMs that brings many of the Messenger features to it along with cross-messaging capabilities. Facebook says with this update, it is “connecting the Messenger and Instagram experience to bring some of the best Messenger features to Instagram.”

The biggest highlight of this update is that anyone using the Messenger can now drop someone an Instagram DM without having to download the Instagram app. The vice versa is also applicable meaning anyone using the Instagram app can drop a message to someone on Facebook. This change will not affect your existing Instagram messages and they will remain inside the Instagram app itself. Additionally, Facebook is bringing some of the key features from Messenger to Instagram DMs including Watch Together that will allow you to watch videos on Facebook Watch, IGTV, Reels, and more with your friends and family while on a video call.

Other new features coming to the Instagram app include:

Vanish Mode: Choose a mode where seen messages disappear after they’re seen or when you close the chat.

Choose a mode where seen messages disappear after they’re seen or when you close the chat. Selfie Stickers: Create a series of boomerang stickers with your selfie to use in conversation.

Create a series of boomerang stickers with your selfie to use in conversation. Chat Colors: Personalize your chats with fun color gradients.

Personalize your chats with fun color gradients. Custom Emoji Reactions: Create a shortcut of your favorite emojis to react quickly to messages from friends.

Create a shortcut of your favorite emojis to react quickly to messages from friends. Forwarding: Easily share great content with up to five friends or groups.

Easily share great content with up to five friends or groups. Replies: Respond directly to a specific message in your chat and keep the conversation flowing.

Respond directly to a specific message in your chat and keep the conversation flowing. Animated Message Effects: Add visual flair to your message with animated send effects.

Add visual flair to your message with animated send effects. Message Controls: Decide who can message you directly, and who can’t message you at all.

Decide who can message you directly, and who can’t message you at all. Enhanced Reporting and Blocking Updates: Now you can report full conversations in addition to single messages on Instagram, and receive proactive blocking suggestions across Instagram and Messenger when you add your accounts in the new Accounts Center.

Facebook is also working on new features like custom emoji reactions and selfie stickers that will be coming to Instagram first before making their way to Messenger.

From a privacy viewpoint, Facebook will now allow users to decide whether message requests will go to their Chats list, Message Requests folder, or not receive them at all. Thankfully, Facebook will also provide Instagram users an option if they do not want to hear from their Facebook friends. The new changes are rolling out on Instagram and Messenger in a few countries for now but a global rollout is on the horizon.