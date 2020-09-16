iPadOS 14: Bluetooth Not Working on Your iPad? Here’s How to Fix the Issues

iPadOS includes 100+ new features and improvements. It shares a lot of functions with iOS 14. The update also includes many iPad specific features such as scribble anywhere, redesigned sidebars, and many UI tweaks to take advantage of a bigger screen. However, whenever a major update to an operating system drops, there are bound to be issues and bugs. One of the common issues which many will likely encounter is related to Bluetooth connectivity. No need to panic though. We have highlighted some of the common workarounds and fixes to address Bluetooth connectivity issues on iPad running iPadOS 14.

Compared to an iPhone, the Bluetooth function plays a vital role on the iPad. All the major iPad accessories such as Apple Pencil, magic keyboard, and mouse need a stable Bluetooth connection to get work done on an iPad. The Bluetooth issues ultimately spoil the experience of using a shiny new iPadOS 14 on the iPad.

Here are some of the Bluetooth issues that you might face on your iPad running iPadOS 14.

Bluetooth unavailable or iPad unable to connect to the Bluetooth accessory

Crackling sound

Not seeing the Bluetooth accessory

iPad keeps getting disconnected with the Bluetooth accessory

Skipping, stuttering of music tracks while connected to AirPods

The first step you’d want to take is to ensure that the problem is with your iPad and not with the Bluetooth accessory you’re trying to connect to. So try connecting to the accessory with your Mac, PC, or any other device, and see if things work fine or not.

If you find out that the problem lies with your iPad running iPadOS 14, here are a few solutions you can try:

How to Fix Bluetooth Issues on iPad, iPad Pro, and iPad Pro running iPadOS 14

1. Install the Latest iPadOS Update

The Bluetooth issues on your iPad might be due to a buggy build released by Apple. After all, Apple isn’t having good times releasing quality updates. Apple released the stable iPadOS 14 update on September 16. If the Bluetooth connectivity issue is widespread then you can bank on Apple to release bug fixes via a firmware update.

Go to the Settings menu and open General > Software Update and see if there is a new firmware update available or not.

2. Turn off Bluetooth and Force Reboot

The first thing to try is to turn off your Bluetooth and force reboot your iPad:

Turn off Bluetooth by launching the Settings app , navigating to Bluetooth, and turning off the Bluetooth toggle.

, navigating to and turning off the Bluetooth toggle. Then force restart your iPad. iPad models with Face ID: Press and quickly release the Volume Up button. Press and quickly release the Volume Down button. Then press and hold the Power button until the device restarts. iPad with Home button: Press and hold both the Home and the Top (or Side) buttons until you see the Apple logo.

After the iPad has restarted, enable Bluetooth again from Control Center or by launching the Settings app, and navigating to Bluetooth, and tapping on the toggle to turn on Bluetooth.

Try connecting to the device now. If the problem still isn’t solved, move to the next solution.

3. Forget Device

If the previous tip didn’t work for you, you can try forgetting the device you paired with from Settings, and then try reconnecting using the steps below.

Step 1: Launch the Settings app and go to Bluetooth.

Step 2: Tap on the “i” icon against the device name you’re having problems connecting.

Step 3: Tap on the “Forget This Device” button and confirm your action.

Step 4: Now pair your iPad with the device again, and see if the issue has been solved.

4. Reset Network Settings

The above solution should help fix issues such as skipping, stopping or stuttering while playing music tracks in your car over Bluetooth. You can check our post if you want the iPad to stop auto-playing music when it connects to your car Bluetooth.

If none of the two tips worked, you could also try resetting your network settings. A side effect of doing this is that all your Wi-Fi settings will also be cleared, so you might have to rejoin Wi-Fi networks, and configure VPN all over again.

Follow the steps below to learn how to Reset Network Settings on iPad.

Step 1: Launch the Settings app and navigate to General > Reset

Step 2: Tap Reset Network Settings

Step 3: You’ll be required to enter your passcode if you have one.

Step 4: Confirm your action in the popup

Your iPad will reboot. Once it starts up, try pairing to the device again. If your problem still isn’t solved, move to the next step.

5. Reset the Bluetooth Accessory

Are you still facing Bluetooth issues on your iPadOS 14 device? Don’t worry, the problem could be with your Bluetooth accessory. So, try resetting the Bluetooth device. Keep in mind, the process varies from one device to the other. Therefore, take the help of the user manual or contact the manufacturer for help if you don’t know how to reset the device.

6. Restore and Setup as new iPad

This is not ideal, but if none of these tips fix your issues, the last resort is to restore your iPad via iTunes and set it up as a new device. This way, you start afresh and get rid of possibly problematic customizations and settings on your device. Follow the instructions in the post linked below to do a clean restore to the latest version of iPadOS via iTunes.

7. Visit an Apple Store

If none of the tricks are working for you then it’s a trip to the nearest Apple Store. You will have to visit your nearest Apple Store to know of any possible hardware related issues.

Hopefully, the Bluetooth problems are behind your back now. Let us know in the comments if you faced any Bluetooth issues after upgrading to iPadOS 14, and if so, which trick helped you to resolve the issue.