Foxconn’s iPhone 12 Production Line Now Running 24 Hours a Day Ahead of October Launch

With the iPhone 12 launch event expected to be scheduled for October 13, Apple’s manufacturing partner Foxconn is now running its iPhone 12 production line in Zhengzhou for 24 hours a day.

The company is also canceling all of its workers’ holidays and has introduced compulsory overtime with bonuses as incentives for staff that work long shifts. One of the employees noted that workers were now only allowed to take up to four days off every month. To meet the iPhone 12 launch rush, Foxconn has also started night shifts at its factory.

“You can earn 5,000 yuan to 6,000 yuan (US$880) per month, and if you work at the factory for more than 90 days, there’s a handsome amount of special pay,” said the 33-year-old who has worked at the factory for over four years.

To get new workers onboard, Foxconn is offering a bonus of 10,000 yuan ($1450) for any worker who joins after September 18, stays a part of the production line for a minimum of 90 days, and works for at least 55 days. For workers who joined after September 26, the bonus amount was reduced to 8,500 yuan. Existing staff can also get a bonus of 500 yuan by referring to a new worker. Many workers have canceled their Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays that fall later this week to meet the additional demand. Another incentive for them here is that the Chinese labor law states that salary must be tripled during the first three days of the Mid-Autumn festival.

Our Take

Leaker Jon Prosser claimed earlier today that Apple will start shipping out its first back of iPhone 12 shipments to distributors on October 5th ahead of the official unveiling of the lineup on October 13th. All rumors now suggest the iPhone 12 lineup will be announced in mid-October and go on sale later in the month, with the iPhone 12 Pro possibly seeing an even more delayed launch in the first week of November.

Apple had already confirmed earlier this year that the launch of new iPhones will be delayed by a few weeks this year due to the ongoing pandemic. The company is rumored to launch four new iPhone 12 models this year, with all of them packing an OLED display and 5G connectivity.