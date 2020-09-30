Google Launches Chromecast with Google TV, and Nest Audio Smart Speaker

Along with Pixel smartphones, Google has launched Chromecast with Google TV, and Nest Audio smart speaker at its Launch Night In event that was held today.

Chromecast with Google TV

Chromecast is not only one of the best-selling devices from Google but it also one of the most popular streaming devices in the market. And today, Google has released a new version of Chromecast, dubbed, Chromecast with Google TV. It comes as a successor to the Chromecast Ultra.

As the name suggests, the new Chromecast comes with Google TV. So, what is Google TV? Well, it is a custom interface that runs over Google’s Android TV OS. Yes, the new Chromecast is based on the Android TV operating system. Thanks to it, you can use the new Chromecast as a standalone device now, just like Android TV-based television sets or say like Fire TV and Roku’s streaming devices. So, how do you control the new Chromecast? Well, you get a remote control bundled with it, a first from Google. This remote control has all the basic buttons and it looks very compact, which will make it comfortable to hold in hand.

Like older models, Chromecast with Google TV plugs into your TV’s HDMI input to make your television a smart TV. It features 4K60FPS video output with HDR. It comes with support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. There is also an HDMI pass-through for Dolby audio content. You can download from more than 6,500 apps and games on the new Chromecast through Play Store. You can also use it to watch YouTube Live, where Google will give you unlimited cloud DVR space to record and store all your favorite shows.

Chromecast with Google TV comes in three color options, Snow, Sunrise, and Sky. The streaming device has been priced at just $49. And it is available to purchase in the US starting today. People in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and the U.K can pre-order one today and it will go on sale in these regions from 15th October.

Nest Audio

Google offers one of the best smart speakers in the market. And today, it has launched a new smart speaker, dubbed, the Nest Audio. The new smart speaker replaces the Google Home that was launched in 2016. The Nest Audio sits between the more affordable, Nest Mini, and the range-topping, Nest Max smart speaker.

The Nest Audio brings a huge upgrade over its predecessor. The smart speaker has two speaker units, a 75mm mid-woofer, and a 19mm tweeter. Google is promising that the Nest Audio offers 75% more volume and 50% more bass compared to the Google Home. The new smart speaker uses Google’s Media EQ to tune its audio output according to your room’s acoustics. You can connect multiple Nest speakers to set up a stereo channel audio or a whole-house audio system.

The Nest Audio has a dedicated machine learning chip with up to one TeraOPS of processing power, which, we believe, will offer better speech recognition with Google Assistant and faster processing than that in the Google Home. Google has used 70% recycled plastic in the construction of Nest Audio to keep it environmentally friendly.

The Nest Audio comes in five color options, Sage, Sand, Sky, Chalk, and Charcoal. Google has priced the Nest Audio at $99 and it will be available to purchase in 21 countries including the US, Canada, and India, starting 15th October.

Our Take

Chromecast with Google TV is everything that people wished for from a Chromecast and we think it is going to be an instant hit. It means that the new Chromecast will put a serious dent in the sales of Fire TV and Roku streaming devices. As for the Nest Audio, it is a worthy upgrade over the Google Home and it will give a serious competition to smart speakers from Amazon.