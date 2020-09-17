How to Fix Most Common iOS 14 Issues & Problems

iOS 14 is a pretty major update which means you are likely going to run into some issues with it after installing the update on your iPhone. If you are also running into some issues after installing the iOS 14 update on your iPhone, check out this guide with some possible solutions to your problem.

The problems range from missing features to Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity issues or crashing apps. Depending on what problem you are facing, you are can find some common solutions to these problems below.

How to Fix the Most Common iOS 14 Issues

1. iOS 14 Software Update Failed

This usually occurs when you are trying to download a new iOS software immediately after it is released as the surge in traffic can cause the update requests to fail.

Since the initial rush to update has passed, you shouldn’t hit the issue if you try to download and install the iOS 14 update now. You can also check our article for tips on how to fix the iOS 14 software update failed error.

2. Apps Are Crashing

It can be frustrating when your favorite apps start crashing after installing a new software update. You can try the following solutions to fix the issue:

Make sure that the app has been updated to the latest version. To do so, go to the App Store and open the Updates tab. See if there are any available updates for the app.

Uninstall the app and then reinstall it. To do so, tap and hold on the app until it starts wiggling. Press the ‘X’ button and choose Delete. Next, go to the App Store and install the app again.

3. Battery Draining Quickly

Some of our readers have complained that their iPhone’s battery is draining faster after upgrading to iOS 14. The problem with battery life issues is that it is very subjective as it is based on your usage pattern, so it is difficult to pinpoint what exactly is causing a problem. If your iPhone’s battery is draining faster after upgrading to iOS 14, you should restart your iPhone and let it idle for a few minutes. Also, remember that it will take at least a couple of days for the battery life of your device to settle down after a major OS update. You can also update all apps from the App Store to ensure they are not the culprit here due to compatibility reasons.

4. Wi-Fi Issues

If you’re not able to connect to the Wifi network, then try to hard reset or force reboot your iPhone or iPad to see if it resolves the issue. If that doesn’t work then you can try to reset network settings by going to Settings > General > Reset > Reset Network Settings. If these tips didn’t help then check our post on how to fix iOS 14 Wi-Fi issues on your iPhone or iPad such as Wi-Fi not working, slow Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi dropping out, etc.

5. Bluetooth Connectivity Problems

If you’re having problems connecting to Bluetooth accessories like your car audio, AirPods after installing iOS 14 then try to hard reset your iPhone or iPad. You can also try turning off Bluetooth, restarting your iPhone or iPad, and turning on Bluetooth again to see if it helps. If that doesn’t work then check out the tips in our post to fix Bluetooth issues in iOS 14.

These are the most common iOS 14 problems reported by users. We will update this post if any major new iOS 14 problems are reported, along with a fix if it is available.