How to Download Videos from Facebook and Twitter Using SnapDownloader

Liked a video you came across on Facebook or Twitter that you want to share with your friends or family? The problem is that Facebook and Twitter do not allow you to download videos and GIFs uploaded by other users due to copyright reasons. Enter a third-party solution called SnapDownloader that allows you to download videos from various sites including Facebook and Twitter.

Facebook and Twitter offer mobile apps to browse your feed on the go. However, no one will deny the fact that both social networks are best enjoyed on the desktop. If you come across a funny or sharable video on Facebook or Twitter then there is no native way to download it on your PC or Mac. You can only copy the link and share it with others, which is not a desirable experience for you or the recipient.

SnapDownloader solves this issue with an easy-to-use UI, multiple download options, and a wide range of supported websites.

Download Facebook Videos on PC or Mac

When you try to download a Facebook video from the web, the company will instead offer you an option to save the video that you can check later on. It may sound like the download function but in reality, it’s not. The function adds the video to the saved video menu on Facebook. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to download Facebook videos using SnapDownloader.

Step 1: Open Facebook on the web and sign in using your account credentials.

Step 2: During feed browsing if you come across an interesting video, open it and tap on the three-dot menu.

Step 3: Select the Copy link option.

Step 4: Download SnapDownloader for your PC or Mac using the link below.

➤ Download: SnapDownloader

Step 5: After successful installation, open the app and paste the link in the search bar above.

Step 6: SnapDownloader will extract the link and showcase video name, thumbnail, and available video resolution to download.

Step 7: You can also select MP3 if you just want to use audio from the video.

Step 8: Select video quality and hit the Download button at the bottom.

That’s it. You can now view and share the downloaded video from Facebook. SnapDownloader also offers a Schedule for later option that allows you to set time to start the download process.

Download Twitter Videos on PC or Mac

You can download videos from Twitter as well. Go through the steps below to download Twitter videos on PC or Mac using SnapDownloader.

Step 1: Navigate to Twitter on the web and open any video that you want to download.

Step 2: Tap on the Share button and Copy link to Tweet.

Step 3: Open SnapDownloader and past the link in the search bar above.

Step 4: SnapDownloader will extract the link and showcase video name, thumbnail, and available video resolution to download.

Step 5: You can also select MP3 if you just want to use audio from the video.

Step 6: Select video quality and hit the Download button at the bottom.

As I mentioned earlier, SnapDownloader isn’t limited to Facebook or Twitter. You can download videos from YouTube, TikTok, Vimeo, Reddit, and more. The company claims to support over 900+ websites. You can also download all kinds of videos such as 360° and virtual reality (VR) ones.

Availability and Price

SnapDownloader is available on Windows and Mac. The personal license is priced at $20. It’s a one-time payment. The good news is, the company is offering 10% off to iPhoneHacks readers. Just use the IPHONEHACKS coupon code during checkout on SnapDownloader’s website and enjoy a 10% discount.

Go ahead and give SnapDownloader a try. Share your experience using the app in the comments section below.

