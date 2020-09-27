How to Fix iOS 14 System Problems With ReiBoot

The iPhone is a wonderful example of Apple’s “It Just Works” philosophy. But there can be times when your iPhone stops working for a variety of reasons. If your iPhone is stuck on the Apple Logo or displaying a black screen, then it’s a trip to Apple’s service center which could turn out to be a costly affair. It’s annoying, not to mention all the iPhone data that you will lose due to the repair process. There’s a way you can solve these issues at home though, by using Tenorshare ReiBoot.

What Is Tenorshare ReiBoot? Why Should You Download It?

There can be multiple factors behind the iPhone getting stuck on the Apple logo or throwing a white or frozen screen. It can be an upgrade issue (when trying to install the newest iOS on an older phone), hardware damage, when you try to restore update from iTunes, or due to an unsuccessful jailbreak attempt. Using the ReiBoot software, you can fix these issues like iPhone update error, update stuck, and dozens of other issues in just a few steps using Tenorshare Reiboot.

It’s an all-in-one solution that helps you backup and restores data, unlock iPhone, recover lost data, downgrade to a stable iOS version, and repair the iPhone.

Let’s take a look at the prime ReiBoot Features:

Exit Recovery Mode (free)

Fix iOS Stuck Issues such as stuck on recovery mode, Apple logo, blank screen

Downgrade iOS beta without iTunes

Troubleshoot iOS System Problems without Data loss

Fix iTunes Error

How to Fix iOS System Problems With ReiBoot

Follow our guide to troubleshoot common iOS problems with the Tenorshare Reiboot software.

Step 1: Download and install ReiBoot on your Mac or PC. It supports both the Windows and macOS.

Step 2: Open the software and from the home screen, you will find a bunch of menus and options.

Step 3: Your device will be detected if it is already in recovery mode.

Step 4: Click Exit Recovery Mode and the software will start getting your iPhone out of that. Within one minute, your device will restart normally.

If you still see the Restore screen after that, you need to reinstall the iOS system. In such cases, you will need to use the Repair Operating System option to fix the issue without data loss. Follow the step-by-step instructions to fix iOS issues.

Step 1: Connect your iPhone to the PC or Mac and select the option Repair Operating System on ReiBoot once the device is detected.

Step 2: Select Fix Now and then download the necessary firmware package online to reinstall iOS.

Step 3: When the downloading process is done, click “Start Repair” to reinstall iOS. After the restoring process, the problem should get fixed without any data loss.

Availability and Price

ReiBoot is available on both Windows and Mac. As for pricing, users can either go with a subscription or a lifetime license. It costs $50 for 1 PC/Mac per year or you can opt for a lifetime license at $70. The good news is, iPhoneHacks readers can get a 70% discount on all products.

Giveaway

Go ahead give Tenorshare ReiBoot a try. While you are at it, do let us know about your favorite function of the software.

Note: This is a sponsored post. The sponsored posts are not endorsements for the products or services. It helps us to make extra revenue to keep the website running, which you can read for free. Please support our sponsors by using their products.