iOS 14.0.1 Battery Drain Test on iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, iPhone 7

Apple released the iOS 14.0.1 and iPadOS 14.0.1 update for all compatible iPhones and iPads late last week with a plethora of bug fixes. The first bug fixing release after any major OS update is always an important one since it tends to fix a lot of bugs, annoyances, as well as help in improving system performance and stability. So does iOS 14.0.1 also bring any improvement in the battery life department?

A battery drain test of iOS 14 had shown that it does not bring any noticeable improvement or regression when compared iOS 13.7, though that’s not necessarily a good thing since iOS 13.5 and later brought about a major decline in the battery life of the iPhone 11 and other newer iPhones. Thankfully, iOS 14.0.1 does bring about a slight improvement in battery life for the iPhone 7, iPhone 8, and iPhone 11 while battery life for other iPhones like the iPhone SE and iPhone 6s remained the same or dropped slightly.

While the jump in battery life on the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 is not much, this is still an encouraging change. There’s a possibility of the battery life of iPhone 11 and other newer iPhones improving even further with upcoming iOS 14 updates. Do note that there has been a big decline in the battery life of the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 when one compares their battery life to what it is now vs when they were running initial iOS 13 releases so there’s a lot of ground that Apple needs to make up here.

How has the battery life of your iPhone been running iOS 14? If you are facing battery drain issues, you can check out some tips to improve your iPhone’s battery life running iOS 14.