iOS 14.0.1 and iPadOS 14.0.1 Download Available Now

Apple today released iOS 14.0.1 and iPadOS 14.0.1, the first bug-fixing release of the operating systems since their public release last week.

The first public build of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 have been quite buggy and this release from Apple should fix a lot of bugs and improve stability. The OTA update for iOS 14.0.1 and iPadOS 14.0.1 will be shortly available for all compatible iPhones and iPads.

If you have been facing a lot of stability issues and bugs with your iPhone running iOS 14, you should definitely install the iOS 14.0.1 update as soon as possible. The first minor point release after such a major update from Apple tends to contain a lot of bug fixes. Most notably, the update fixes the bug which reset the default email and browser app after you restarted your iPhone.

The full release notes of the iOS 14.0.1 update are as follows:

Fixes an issue that could cause default browser and mail settings to reset after restarting your iPhone

Addresses an issue that could prevent camera previews from displaying on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

Fixes an issue that could prevent your iPhone from connecting to Wi-Fi networks

Resolves an issue that could prevent sending email with some mail providers

Addresses an issue that could prevent images from appearing in the News widget

Alongside iOS 14.0.1 and iPadOS 14.0.1, Apple has also released watchOS 7.0.1, tvOS 14.0.1, and macOS Catalina 10.15.7 update with various bug fixes.

If you have noticed any other change in iOS 14.0.1 or bug fixes, drop a comment and let us know about it!