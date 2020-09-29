iOS 14.2 Beta 2 Introduces New Emojis Including Bubble Tea, a Transgender Flag, Ninjas, and More

iOS 14.2 Beta 2 brings with it new, custom-designed emojis that are a part of Unicode Emoji v13.0.

Unicode Consortium, an organization that is responsible for setting international standards for the representation of text in all modern software products, releases a new set of emojis every year. And this emoji set is adopted by major companies like Apple, Google, and Microsoft in their products and services. The organization had revealed the Unicode Emoji v13.0 in January this year. The new set of emojis brought with it 117 new emojis.

Apple usually offers a new set of emojis with the release of a new version of the operating system. When the Unicode Emoji v13.0 was released earlier this year, it was expected that Apple will offer the new set of emojis to its products by the end of this year. Apple also previewed custom designs for these new Emojis back in July. However, when Apple released the all-new iOS 14 Beta 1 to developers a few days ago, it did not come with new Emojis.

Today, Apple has released iOS 14.2 Beta 2 to developers and this version of the firmware brings with it the much-awaited custom-designed versions of new emojis that are a part of the Unicode Emoji v13.0.

Currently, there is no concrete information about how many new emojis does the iOS 14.2 Beta 2 brings. However, reports suggest that there are two brand-new emojis, a smiling face with a tear, and a disguised face. Apple has also included gender-inclusive options, different skin tones, and emojis for bubble tea, a transgender flag, seal, feather, and more.

There are a total of 117 new emojis that will soon be offered in beta software releases of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. And these emojis will be rolled out to the public with the stable release of the new firmware by the end of this year.