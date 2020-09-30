iOS 14.2 Beta 2 Confirms iPhone 12 Will Not Ship with EarPods in the Box

The latest beta of iOS 14.2 released by Apple has removed mentions of the EarPods being bundled with the iPhone 12 lineup corroborating all the rumors that we have heard so far.

iOS contains a radio frequency disclaimer in the SEttings app that contains some safety warnings and also lists the accessories that are included with the device. Prior to iOS 14.2 beta 2, this is what the disclaimer stated:

To reduce exposure to RF energy, use a hands-free option, such as the built-in speakerphone, the supplied headphones, or other similar accessories.

However, Apple has updated this file in iOS 14.2 beta 2 to remove the mention of the “supplied headphones.”

To reduce exposure to RF energy, use a hands-free option, such as the built-in speakerphone, headphones, or other similar accessories.

The updated wording pretty much makes it clear that Apple will not be bundling EarPods with its upcoming iPhone 12 lineup. Apple switched to bundling EarPods with Lightning connector starting with the release of the iPhone 7 in 2016. The company is also expected to not bundle a power adapter with the iPhone lineup this year in a bid to cut down on environmental waste and to also reduce its BOM which has increased considerably due to the addition of 5G. Apple has already stopped bundling a power adapter with the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE that launched earlier this month.

Almost all major Android OEMs have already stopped bundling earphones with their mid-range Android smartphones in a bid to save cost so the missing EarPods in the iPhone 12 lineup is unlikely to bother most consumers. The missing power adapter, however, could definitely end up frustrating a lot of iPhone 12 customers.