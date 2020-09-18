iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 Beta 1 Download Available Now

A couple of days after releasing iOS 14 to the public, Apple has gone ahead and seeded iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 to developers. It is likely that Apple will launch its upcoming iPhones with iOS 14.2 or the new iPad Air next month which is why it has started beta testing it so early.

It is surprising to see the company skip the beta testing of iOS 14.1 which could likely be released later this month or early next month. You must install the relevant developer beta profile from Apple’s Developer Center to get the iOS 14.2 or iPadOS 14.2 beta update on your device.

Alongside iOS 14.2 beta 1, Apple has also seeded the first beta of watchOS 7.1 and tvOS 14.2 to developers.

iOS 14.2 Beta 1 and iPadOS 14.2 Beta 1 can be downloaded on compatible iPhones and iPads that are registered to test the developer beta builds. The updates can be downloaded via the OTA (over the air) method or from the Apple Developer Center. We would advise you not to install the developer beta builds of iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 on your devices if they’re your primary devices or if they’re mission-critical for development or work.