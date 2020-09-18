Earlier today, Apple released the first beta of iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 to developers. The release took many by surprise since the company had released iOS 14 to the public just a couple of days ago. If you are wondering what’s new in iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 beta 1, read below.

iOS 14.2 does come with some minor changes and usability improvements. It is likely that Apple will release iOS 14.2 to the public next month and we can see some more changes in future beta builds.

iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 Beta 1: What’s New

Shazam Integration

Apple officially acquired Shazam back in late 2018 and with iOS 14.2, the company is finally building on its acquisition by integrating Shazam right into the OS. There’s a new Music Recognition feature whose toggle can be added to the Control Center. Then whenever a user wants to quickly recognize a song that’s playing, they can simply tap that Control Center button.

This feature can identify songs playing not just around you but also within apps or the ones playing on your AirPods or other Bluetooth devices.

Music Suggestion in Control Center

When not playing music, the Music widget in Control Center will suggest music for playback in a stunning new UI.

People Detection

There’s a new accessibility feature in iOS 14.2 beta 1 as well. The “People Detection” feature in the Magnifier app will use the camera to let iPhone users with poor vision to know how far other people are from them. A toggle for this feature can be added to the Control Center.

Tweaked Watch App Icon

Apple has also tweaked the Watch app icon in iOS 14.2 beta. The watch band now has a sleeker look to match the new Solo Loop band introduced by the company at its Time Flies event.

If you have found any other changes in iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 beta 1, drop a comment and let us know about it!