iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 Beta 2 Download Available Now

A week after releasing the first beta of iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2, Apple has released the second beta of the OS for developers.

The first beta of iOS 14.2 introduced some nice changes including deeper Shazam integration, a beautiful Music widget for the Control Center, and more. At the moment, it is unclear what new changes the second beta of iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 brings to the table and we will update this post as and when we find new changes. The second public beta of iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 should be released later this week.

Alongside iOS 14.2 beta 2, Apple has also seeded the second beta of watchOS 7.1 and tvOS 14.2 to developers.

iOS 14.2 Beta 2 and iPadOS 14.2 Beta 2 can be downloaded on compatible iPhones and iPads that are registered to test the developer beta builds. The updates can be downloaded via the OTA (over the air) method or from the Apple Developer Center. We would advise you not to install the developer beta builds of iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 on your devices if they’re your primary devices or if they’re mission-critical for development or work.

It is likely that we will see Apple release iOS 14.2 alongside the release of new iPhones late next month. Are you running the iOS 14.2 beta on your iPhone? Or are you sticking to the iOS 14 stable build for now?