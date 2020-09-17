iOS 14 Bug Resets the Default Browser and Mail Apps to Safari and Mail after Reboot

A newly discovered bug in iOS 14 resets the default browser and mail apps to Safari and Mail on your iPhone after a reboot.

iOS 14 brings with it tons of new features. However, one of the major features it offers is the ability to change the default app for browser and mail. Up until iOS 13, Mail was the default mail app and Safari was the default browser app; there was no option to change default apps. With iOS 14, you can change your default browser from Safari to third-party apps like Chrome and Edge. Similarly, you can change your mail app from Mail to Gmail or Outlook.

However, there is a major bug in the first public release of iOS 14 with regards to the feature where you can change the default browser and mail apps. This bug will reset your default browser and mail apps to Mail and Safari after a reboot.

Suppose, you change your default browser app to Chrome (or any other third-party browser) and if your device reboots due to low battery or if you intentionally reboot the device, the default browser app will reset to Safari. The same goes for the default mail app. If you change your default mail app to Gmail (or any other third-party mail app), the default mail app will be reset to Mail after your device reboots.

This is undoubtedly an irritating bug for those who had set third-party apps as their default browser and mail apps, and it definitely leads to poor user experience. This is certainly a bug in iOS 14 and not in one of these third-party apps because all email and browser apps are being affected by the same issue. So, it is now Apple’s duty to offer a fix for this bug as soon as possible. There is a possibility that this is an intended behavior from Apple so that people don’t swerve away from the brand’s apps, which, if true, is not only frustrating but also unethical.

Moreover, users of iOS 14 are experiencing another bug related to default apps. According to user reports, if you change your default email app from Mail to a third-party app but retain Safari as your default browser, email links in Safari will open in the Mail app rather than opening in the app that you had chosen as your default mail app. However, if you change your default web browser to any third-party app, email links will take you to the mail app that you had chosen as your default.

We Want to Hear from You

Have you been experiencing the same issues with regard to default apps? If yes, how are you coping up with it? Have you settled on using Safari and Mail and your default browser and mail apps until Apple offers a bug fix? Do let us know in the comments section below.