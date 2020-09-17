iOS 14 Bugs Discovered So Far

Apple released iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to the public yesterday albeit a few hours later than usual. iOS 14 is a big update and Apple’s odd move to release it just a day after a Golden Master release means that despite the company’s best efforts, the release is bound to have some bugs and issues. If you are wondering what all bugs and issues have slipped past Apple’s QA team with the stable build of iOS 14, read below.

It has only been a few hours since iOS 14 was released to the public but iPhone and iPad owners have been reporting whatever bugs they are coming across while using the new OS. What’s interesting is that the iOS 14 Golden Master and the iOS 14 Beta 8 builds were the same. This is also the same build that Apple has released to the public earlier today. Below is a roundup of all the iOS 14 bugs that have been reported so far.

iOS 14 Bugs Discovered or Reported So Far

Shortcuts app does not activate Airplay 2 devices when Siri is used for triggering the action.

Refreshing the App Store update page after installing app updates causes it to hang.

The Mail app sometimes shows read mails when refreshing for unread mails in the two-column view on iPad.

Widgets might stop refreshing intermittently or look pixelated. A restart solves this issue.

Share Cards to Contacts is missing.

Turning Location Services off turns off Exposure Notifications alerts.

iTunes Store Genius page layout is broken on iPhones.

Calendar widget will remove events 15 minutes after they start despite the event being longer than that.

These are all the bugs and issues in iOS 14 that have been reported so far from iPhone and iPad users. If you have come across any other bug that’s not mentioned above, drop a comment and let us know about it!