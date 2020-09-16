Apple announced at its ‘Time Flies’ event that it will be releasing iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and watchOS 7 to the public on September 16. If you are eagerly looking forward to the update, you would also like to know as to when exactly the update drops instead of continuously checking the Software Update section on your iPhone/iPad or Apple Watch to see if the update has landed or not.

Going by Apple’s previous track record, iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and watchOS 7 will probably be released at around 10 AM PST/1 PM EST. Apple has released all of its major software updates at around the same time. If you are looking for the release time of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, or watchOS 7 in your time zone, check the table below.

Click on the image to expand it

* Adjusted for Daylight Saving Time (65 places).

Wed = Wednesday, 16 September 2020 (120 places).

Thu = Thursday, 17 September 2020 (23 places).

Do note that as soon as the update drops, there will be hundreds of thousands of iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch owners rushing to update their device to the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, and watchOS. This can make the download painfully slow for you so if possible, you should wait for at least 12-14 hours or even a day after the update is out to download and install it. Or if you are the eager kind, start checking for updates on your iPhone as soon as the clock strikes 10 AM PST so that you are able to download the update as soon as it is available.

For watchOS 7. you must first update your iPhone to iOS 14 as the update will show up only after that. Apple is also releasing the final build of tvOS 14 to the public for Apple TV later today.