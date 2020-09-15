iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7 Release Date Announced

After initially announcing iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and watchOS 7 at WWDC 2020 earlier this year, Apple has announced the public release date of all three operating systems. All three updates will be released for all compatible iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches this month itself.

iOS 14 Release Date

Despite Apple not releasing new iPhones in September this year, the company has not delayed the public release of a major new iOS update. iOS 14 comes with a number of new features including a redesigned home screen experience with new features like App Library and widgets support, new compact caller UI, Picture-in-Picture mode, compact Siri UI, App Clips, enhanced Safari browsing experience, and more. You can find an in-depth look at the 100+ new iOS 14 features here.

Apple will release iOS 14 to the public on September 16.

iOS 14 is compatible with the following iPhones:

2020 iPhone SE

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone SE

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPadOS 14 Release Date

iPadOS 14 is also releasing alongside iOS 14 to the public next week on September 16. This is also a major update for iPads as it brings an enhanced Siri experience, revamped system apps, Spotlight search, Scribble for Apple Pencil, and more. There are over 100+ new iPadOS 14 features which makes the update a pretty substantial one. Like iOS 14, Apple is not dropping support for any of the existing iPads with iPadOS 14. The following iPads are compatible with the OS:

2020 iPad Pro

2018 iPad Pro

2017 iPad Pro

2015 iPad Pro

7th gen. iPad

6th gen. iPad

5th gen. iPad

iPad Air 3

iPad Air 2

iPad mini 5

iPad mini 4

watchOS 7 Release Date

Unlike iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, Apple has dropped support for some older Apple Watch variants with watchOS 7. All Apple Watch models older than Series 3 are no longer supported. Below are all the Apple Watch variants compatible with watchOS 7:

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple will be releasing watchOS 7 to the public for all compatible Apple Watch on September 16.

tvOS 14

Apple will also be releasing tvOS 14 for Apple Watch for all compatible Apple TVs on September 16.

Are you looking forward to the public release of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14? Or have you already jumped on the beta bandwagon? Drop a comment and let us know!