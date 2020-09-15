iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7 Release Date Announced

After initially announcing iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and watchOS 7 at WWDC 2020 earlier this year, Apple has announced the public release date of all three operating systems. All three updates will be released for all compatible iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches this month itself.
iOS 14 Release Date
Despite Apple not releasing new iPhones in September this year, the company has not delayed the public release of a major new iOS update. iOS 14 comes with a number of new features including a redesigned home screen experience with new features like App Library and widgets support, new compact caller UI, Picture-in-Picture mode, compact Siri UI, App Clips, enhanced Safari browsing experience, and more. You can find an in-depth look at the 100+ new iOS 14 features here.
Apple will release iOS 14 to the public on September 16.
iOS 14 is compatible with the following iPhones:
- 2020 iPhone SE
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone SE
- iPod touch (7th generation)
iPadOS 14 Release Date
iPadOS 14 is also releasing alongside iOS 14 to the public next week on September 16. This is also a major update for iPads as it brings an enhanced Siri experience, revamped system apps, Spotlight search, Scribble for Apple Pencil, and more. There are over 100+ new iPadOS 14 features which makes the update a pretty substantial one. Like iOS 14, Apple is not dropping support for any of the existing iPads with iPadOS 14. The following iPads are compatible with the OS:
- 2020 iPad Pro
- 2018 iPad Pro
- 2017 iPad Pro
- 2015 iPad Pro
- 7th gen. iPad
- 6th gen. iPad
- 5th gen. iPad
- iPad Air 3
- iPad Air 2
- iPad mini 5
- iPad mini 4
watchOS 7 Release Date
Unlike iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, Apple has dropped support for some older Apple Watch variants with watchOS 7. All Apple Watch models older than Series 3 are no longer supported. Below are all the Apple Watch variants compatible with watchOS 7:
- Apple Watch Series 5
- Apple Watch Series 4
- Apple Watch Series 3
Apple will be releasing watchOS 7 to the public for all compatible Apple Watch on September 16.
tvOS 14
Apple will also be releasing tvOS 14 for Apple Watch for all compatible Apple TVs on September 16.
