iOS 14 Release: How to Prepare Your iPhone

Apple is all set to release iOS 14 for all compatible iPhones on September 16. And unlike the last couple of iOS updates, the latest edition of iOS is full of significant additions and tweaks. For starters, you get a brand new App Library, the ability to add widgets on the home screen, a native Apple Translate app, an option to change the default browser and email app, and many more hidden features. Before you hit the Download button in the Settings menu, you should go through the checklist for a smooth update to iOS 14.

How to Prepare Your iPhone for iOS 14 Release

For a successful upgrade process, you need to make sure that your device is eligible for the iOS 14 update. You should free up space for a smooth installation, backup iPhone data before the upgrade in case the things go south, and more. Here is the complete checklist to help you prepare for the iOS 14 release.

1. Check for Device Compatibility

If your iPhone supports iOS 13, you’re in luck — iOS 14 will be available for all iPhones that support the previous generation of Apple’s mobile operating system. The cutoff point, and the oldest devices to support iOS 14, will be the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus, released in September 2015.

These requirements are typical of what we have seen in the past, with Apple supporting older devices up to about half a decade after release. If you still happen to be using an iPod Touch, we also have good news, as iOS 14 will be compatible with the latest 7th-generation devices.

The devices eligible for the iOS 14 update include the following iPhones:

2020 iPhone SE

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone SE

iPod touch (7th generation)

2. Delete Unused Apps

A major OS upgrade is a good time to think over the apps you have installed and delete ones that you hardly use. While you can always delete apps from your home screen, another way is to go to Settings > General > iPhone Storage and then tap on the app you don’t need and hit Delete App from the following menu.

You will be able to see how much space is being occupied by the apps, so you can at least delete the ones that are taking up too much storage space and leave the ones that consume low storage.

3. Free Up Space

iOS 14 update will require at least 2GB of free space, so if you’re running low on free space on your iPhone, it might be a good idea to free up some space by deleting unwanted stuff from your device. You should have at least 2.5GB or more free space to be on the safe side.

Read: 15 Tips to Free up Storage Space on Your iPhone or iPad

4. Install Latest App Updates

Apple starts releasing iOS 14 beta updates around June thereby giving app developers enough time to keep their apps ready before the stable launch.

App Developers have been working hard to get their apps ready for iOS 14. So don’t forget to install updates for the apps so that you can enjoy all the new iOS 14 features such as redesigned widgets, multiple widget sizes, and don’t face any issues.

5. Update to Latest iTunes

If you are planning to use iTunes on your Windows PC to install the iOS 14, then make sure you’ve updated to the latest version of iTunes.

6. Backup your iOS Device

It is always a good idea to take a backup of your iPhone or iPod Touch before updating it with the latest iOS software update. (Note that if you choose to encrypt your backup using iTunes along with normal data, secure information like passwords, etc. are also backed up.)

You can back up your iOS device using iTunes or iCloud. If you need help then check out our step-by-step guides.

If you are having problems with the iCloud backup process then read our dedicated guide to fix the iCloud backup error.

We recommend taking a backup of your iPhone or iPod using the iTunes method, as it will allow you to downgrade to iOS 13 if required.

Warning for Jailbreakers

If you have jailbroken your iOS device and cannot live without your favorite jailbreak apps and tweaks then it is recommended that you avoid updating to iOS 14, until a tool is released to jailbreak iOS 14.

Ready to Install iOS 14

After you’ve followed the steps mentioned above, you should be ready to download and install iOS 14 as soon as it is available. While you are at it, don’t forget to read all the new iOS 14 features that we have discovered so far.

iOS 14 will be available as an update via iTunes as well as an over-the-air (OTA) update, which allows you to download iOS software updates without plugging your iOS device to the computer.

You can also update your iOS device to iOS 14 using iTunes by plugging it to your computer. If you want to jailbreak your device in the future, it is recommended to update via iTunes. We’ll be publishing direct download links as soon as they’re available.

Jailbreakers, note that if your device is jailbroken then OTA updates will be disabled, which is good if you plan to hold off updating, but if do want to upgrade, you’ll have to restore via iTunes.

It can take an hour or two to download and install an update, so don’t do it if you’re in a hurry. On the day of the release due to the surge in traffic, it could take even longer to download iOS 14. So you should do it when you have enough time. If you plan to upgrade to iOS 14 using the OTA update then it’s advisable to keep the device connected to power.

iOS 14 Release Time

Apple will release iOS 14 to the public on September 16 at around 10 a.m. PT.

The only piece of advice I would have is to wait for a day to install the update or at least not immediately after iOS 14 is released. There is usually a flood of users downloading a major iOS software update, which can slow down the download process on your device, and at times, it can cause major issues. So be patient and download the iOS 14 software update after the floor of requests has slowed down.

The waiting period also gives you enough time to find out if there is a major issue with the update. After all, Apple isn’t having a great time with major iOS updates.

Keep Your iPhone Ready for iOS 14 Update

iOS 14 is an excellent upgrade from Apple. The company gave the iPhone home screen a visual makeover with widget support. I have been using iOS 14 on my iPhone XR for a couple of months and it’s better, powerful, customizable, and smoother than ever. Go ahead, download the iOS 14 on your iPhone and share your thoughts using the latest iOS addition in the comments section below.