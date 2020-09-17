iOS 14 vs iOS 13 vs iOS 12 vs iOS 11 Speed Test

With iOS 14 finally released to the public, many iPhone users must be wondering if it brings about any speed improvements when compared to iOS 13 or not. And what about iOS 12, iOS 11, and even iOS 10? How does iOS 14 compare to them in terms of performance and daily use?

iOS updates were once notorious for slowing down older iPhones until Apple got around to fixing its act with the release of iOS 12 in 2018. Since then, the company has tried to maintain the speed across all its devices even with newer iOS releases. The latest iOS 14 update is the perfect example of this as a comparison from YouTuber iAppleBytes shows. Interestingly, when comparing iOS 14 to iOS 10.3.1 and iOS 11.4.1 on an iPhone 6s, the device was slightly faster in opening apps and games on the latest release of the OS. We are talking about a few milliseconds here but the difference can easily add up in daily use.

When compared to iOS 12 and iOS 13, there’s no performance difference on the iPhone 6s running iOS 14. In Geekbench’s benchmark too, the iPhone 6s sees a notable jump in its scores when going from iOS 10.3.3 to iOS 11.4.1 but after that, the scores are pretty much similar.

Another thing to note here is that the speed test was conducted with the final stable build of iOS 10, iOS 11, iOS 12, and iOS 13 while Apple has just released iOS 14 to the public. The company is bound to optimize the OS further with upcoming updates that should help improve its performance slightly.

Overall, it is clear from the speed test that the iOS 14 update does not affect the performance and speed of older iPhones in any way. This should come as a relief for older iPhone owners who might be worried that iOS 14 might slow down their device. It is also good to see Apple maintaining the same performance consistency for its older devices across major software updates.

