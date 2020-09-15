iPad 8 Announced With A12 Bionic Chip

Apple has launched the 8th generation iPad during today’s event alongside the 4th generation iPad Air. It comes as a successor to the 7th generation iPad that was launched last year.

Let’s start with the display. The new iPad has the same, 10.2-inch display size as its predecessor. Just like before, the screen has a 500 nits brightness, fingerprint-resistance oleophobic coating, and support for Apple Pencil.

The 8th generation iPad features the Apple A12 Bionic chipset. This new chipset offers a 40% better CPU performance and 2x GPU performance compared to the A10 Fusion processor that is in the 7th generation iPad. Currently, there is no information regarding the RAM capacity of the new iPad but we are hoping that teardown videos of the device will reveal it. On the software side of things, the new iPad has iPadOS 14, which brings a plethora of new features.

Moving on to the imaging, the 8th gen iPad retains the same front and rear camera as its predecessor; an 8MP rear-facing unit, and a 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera. In terms of audio, the new iPad has the same two-speaker set up as the 7th generation iPad.

Coming to the connectivity, the new iPad features the same lightning port as its predecessor. Just like before, there is Bluetooth v4.2, dual-band Wi-Fi ac with MU-MIMO, and a Smart Connector to connect the Smart Keyboard. There is also a cellular variant on offer; it has gigabit-class LTE, a nano-SIM card slot, and an eSIM option. The tablet has a 32.4Wh Li-Po battery and Apple promises 10 hours surfing on Wi-Fi and 9 hours surfing on mobile data. The tablet will ship with a USB Type-C charging adapter.

Apple 8th gen iPad comes in 32GB and 128GB storage options. The 32GB storage variant costs $329 for the Wi-Fi only model and $459 for the cellular model. The 128GB storage version is priced at $429 for Wi-Fi only model and $559 for the cellular model. Apple is offering the base variant of the tablet for $299 for students and educational organizations. The pre-orders of the new iPad start today and it will go on sale from 18th September.

Our Take

The only upgrade the new iPad brings over its predecessor is that it has a new and more powerful processor. Everything else remains the same. We wish Apple had upgraded the display and front-facing camera of the tablet. Would you buy the new iPad? Do let us know in the comments section below.