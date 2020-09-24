iPhone 12’s Braided Lightning Cable Photos Leak

Apple is rumored to ship a braided USB-C to Lightning cable with the iPhone 12 lineup in a move to make up for the removal of the power adapter. Photos of these braided lightning cable had leaked before and today courtesy of leaker Mr White, we get a close look at these cables once again.

It is immediately clear from the photo that the braided USB-C to Lightning cable has better build than the existing Lightning cables that Apple bundles with the iPhones. The existing cables have a rubber lining on top and they tend to fray easily from the edges after a few months of rigorous use. These braided lighting cables should be better able to withstand daily abuse and in turn, last much longer.

The inclusion of a USB-C to Lightning cable also means that iPhone 12 owners will only have to invest in a USB-C PD charger to fast charge their device. While iPhone 8 and all newer iPhones support fast charging, one needs to buy a USB-C to Lightning cable and a USB-C charger separately to fast charge them. The only exception here is the iPhone 11 Pro lineup that ships with an 18W USB-C power adapter and USB-C to Lightning cable in the box.

Apple is not expected to bundle a power adapter with the iPhone 12 lineup for cost-cutting as well as environmental reasons. Instead, it is expected to offer users an option to buy a 20W USB-C power adapter separately. It is unclear if Apple will bundle this braided lighting cable with even the regular iPhone 12 lineup or keep it exclusive to the more expensive iPhone 12 Pro lineup.

