iPhone 12 Cases Sporting All-New Design Are Already Up for Pre-order

Apple is unlikely to launch the iPhone 12 lineup before mid-October. While some leaked CAD renders have given us an idea of their design, the devices are yet to leak in all their glory. However, iPhone case maker Totallee has already put its iPhone 12 cases up for pre-order.

The company is confident that its iPhone 12 cases have an accurate design that will fit the device whenever it is launched by Apple. It also proudly notes that this is the eighth time in a row that it has put its iPhone cases up for pre-order ahead of the actual release from Apple. The case maker is accepting pre-orders for the entire iPhone 12 lineup which includes the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

In case Totallee’s iPhone 12 design case does not turn out to be accurate, the company is offering a money-back guarantee to its customers in such a scenario. It is actually quite common for case makers to receive important design-related information for upcoming iPhones as it allows them to prepare and manufacture their cases ahead of the actual release of the device. Plus, given all the leaks and renders, it is likely that the Totallee’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro case designs are accurate.

Totallee is known for their ultra-slim iPhone cases so if you already know which iPhone 12 variant you plan on buying and want an ultra-slim case for it, you can go ahead and pre-order it right away.

You can pre-order iPhone 12 cases from Totallee from here.