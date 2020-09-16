Will Your iPhone Get the iOS 14 OTA Update If Its Running iOS 14 GM or Public Beta?

Apple is all set to release iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 for all compatible iPhones and iPads later today. However, in their excitement to try out the new features, many users had jumped on the beta bandwagon and installed either the developer or public beta of the OS. With Apple now officially releasing iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to the public, iPhone and iPad owners on the public beta program are wondering whether they will get the update to the stable version of the OS or not.

iOS 14 Golden Master is the Public Build of iOS 14

If you are on the developer beta or public beta channel of iOS 14 or iPadOS 14, you must have received an OTA update to the Golden Master build of the OS released by Apple yesterday. Unlike other beta builds, the Golden Master build was around 4-5GB in size making it substantially heavier than the beta builds.

This is because iOS 14 Golden Master is the same build of iOS/iPadOS that Apple will release to the public later today. This will only change if Apple ends up finding some major showstopping bugs that force it to update the build. Otherwise, the Golden Master build of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 will have the same build number as the public release.

The same is also true for watchOS 7 for which Apple had released a Golden Master build yesterday as well.

What About Future Beta Builds of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14?

The release of iOS 14 to the public will mark an end to the public beta program for iOS 14. However, you can still stay on the beta channel to receive beta builds of upcoming iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 builds in the future. If you do not want to receive future beta updates to iOS 14, you can remove the beta profile.

How to Remove iOS Beta Profile

Step 1: Go to Settings -> General.

Scroll to the end of the page and you should find. Tap on it to open.

Step 3: Choose iOS Beta Software Profile.

Step 4: Tap on the Delete Profile button, enter the device passcode and confirm that you want to remove the profile from your device.

Are you already running iOS 14 Golden Master on your iPhone or iPad? Or are you waiting for Apple to release the stable version to the public later today? Drop a comment and let us know!