Awesome iPhone Wallpapers to Customize iOS 14 Home Screen

Since the introduction of iOS 14 last week, we have seen users flooding social media with custom resizable widgets and app icons on the iPhone home screen. Even after spending hours on creating a perfect home screen, you might get downvoted if you opt for an average or a mismatched wallpaper, to begin with. Allow us to spice up your iPhone home screen with these wallpapers from the list below.

iOS 14 offers more ways to personalize the home screen. The update also brings a new category of apps to create custom widgets on the iPhone. We have selected minimal yet refreshing wallpapers to jazz up your iPhone home screen. One of the common mistakes users make is they opt for a crowded or a busy-looking wallpaper that doesn’t match the widget or the custom app icons on the home screen. Some wallpapers also make it difficult to read app icons.

Without wasting any time, let’s explore the wallpaper list.

Best iOS 14 Wallpapers to Customize Home Screen

The list starts with some of the best nature wallpapers suited perfectly for your iPhone home screen.

Download

Download

Download

Download

Being in Cappadocia, Tukey last year, I enjoyed the sunrise view from the hot air balloon. The wallpaper below perfectly replicates the experience for me.

Download

Prior to iPhone XR, my daily driver was Galaxy Note 8. I preferred the stock wallpaper on my device. I believe you will appreciate it as well.

Download

A perfect sunset where nature is playing with Instagram filters.

Download

If you also enjoy those sky scrapper buildings from major cities around the world then download the wallpaper below to spice up your iPhone home screen.

Download

Abstract lovers, this one is for you.

Download

Download

Now, let’s take a look at some unusual wallpapers that might go well with a custom icon pack on iOS 14. For example, you can use a yellow icon pack with a contrasting wallpaper.

Download

Download

Download

Download

Download

➤ All Wallpapers – Download

Go ahead, download these wallpapers, and customize your iPhone like a pro. While you are at it, do share your perfect iPhone home screen in the comments section below. If you are new to iOS 14 then learn how to use the cool new iOS 14 features with our step-by-step guide: