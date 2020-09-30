Jamf Now Makes it Easy to Manage Your Company’s iPhones, iPads, and Macs

Managing a handful of Apple devices is not complicated. But when your business scales up, dealing with dozens of iPhones, iPads, and Macs does become an issue. That’s where the cloud-based MDM solution Jamf Now and its arsenal of intuitive remote mobile device management features come into the picture. From a centralized console that helps you set up and configure devices easily to a slew of options for granular control over-enrolled devices, Jamf Now helps you out even if your business has no IT expertise at hand.

Easy Device Setup

With Jamf Now, setting up mobile device management profiles on Apple devices is a breeze. It provides a dashboard that you can use to enroll or supervise devices. You start by creating a Blueprint, which is a recipe card of sorts that specifies apps, restrictions, and settings that you want to apply.

You can then assign the Blueprint to multiple devices, which cuts down the time that would otherwise have been spent manually configuring each of them. Repeat by creating additional Blueprints for other sets of devices that you want to configure.

Jamf Now gives you two ways to add MDM profiles to devices — open enrollment and zero-touch deployment. With the former, it’s as easy as sending your organization’s enrollment URL and have users pick between configuration profiles (by setting up multiple Blueprints). This is a lighter form of management, ideal when dealing with user-owned devices.

Zero-touch deployment, on the other hand, lets you enforce profiles. That allows for more supervision and control and is the perfect way for managing devices that belong to your business.

Remote Device Management

The centralized Jamf Now dashboard provides a bird’s eye view of all Apple devices. It lets you quickly take stock of them with details such as assigned user IDs, operating system information, serial numbers, applied settings, deployed apps, and so on. You can also filter devices by type and enrollment status, making it easy to get to those that need your attention.

That said, Jamf Now also lets you actively manage devices by editing Blueprints. For example, you can add or remove devices from a Blueprint, modify the various apps specified by the Blueprint, manage security settings (more on that later) and restrictions, configure company email accounts, set up access to wireless networks, manage OS updates, and more. All modifications are applied in the form of O.T.A. (Over-the-Air) updates, which means that you never have to physically touch a device.

Jamf Now even lets you distribute apps to iPhones, iPads, and Macs with Apple’s Volume Purchasing Program, part of Apple Business Manager. Simply upload your VPP token to the Jamf Now dashboard, and you can then start assigning licenses to devices. The cloud-based MDM solution also lets you rescind licenses, re-assign them to other devices, and buy new licenses.

When it comes to supervised devices, you also impose restrictions on apps and system functionalities. For example, you can restrict access to Safari and Messages, and then prevent users from circumventing those measures with third-party apps by disabling access to the App Store.

It’s also possible to limit a device to what Jamf Now likes to refer to as Single App Mode. As the name suggests, that prevents users from having access to anything other than a single app. For example, you can use this feature to set up an iPad as a self-service kiosk, preventing access to other apps and system functionalities (Control Center, Orientation Lock, Sleep/Wake button, etc.).

Security Controls and Restrictions

Apple devices are renowned for their security, but that also requires user participation to a certain extent. If you want to secure sensitive company information, you must eliminate potential loopholes by imposing necessary safeguards. To help with that, Jamf Now comes with a host of mobile device management security settings that help you improve security without having to compromise the user experience.

For example, you can enforce passcode usage on devices and specify shorter auto-lock periods, thereby minimizing incidents of unauthorized access. You can also encrypt disk drives on Macs with the native FileVault functionality, remotely lock and wipe lost and stolen devices, set up two-step verification, and more.

Plans & Pricing

Jamf Now comes in two plans — Jamf Now Standard and Jamf Now Plus. The Standard plan helps you set up and manage Apple devices remotely and is adequate for most organizations. However, Jamf Now Plus takes things to the next level, where you can deploy and manage custom applications via O.T.A. updates, create custom profiles and Blueprints, deploy macOS packages, and gain access to enhanced customer support.

If you decide to go with either Jamf Now Standard or Jamf Now Plus, you get to configure the first three devices at no cost. That should help you try out the cloud-based MDM solution before diving in. After that, the Standard and Plus plans cost you $2/mo and $4/mo respectively for each additional device that you enroll. You can sign up for Jamf Now here.