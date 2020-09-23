Kuo: iPad Pro Will be Apple’s First Product with Mini-LED Display

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in his updated analyst note claims that Apple’s first product with mini-LED displays will be its 2021 iPad Pro lineup. The first batch of mini-LED shipments that Apple will receive in Q4 2020 is ideal for use in an iPad Pro.

It was earlier believed that Apple’s first product with mini-LED display would be an iMac but that’s not going to be the case. Apple has already refreshed its iPad Pro lineup this year with a minor spec bump and given how close the 2020 iPad Air is in terms of functionality and specs, it makes sense for the company to have a massive iPad Pro refresh in the pipeline.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is expected to be the first model to get the mini-LED display, with the 11-inch iPad Pro to follow suit. A report from Kuo from earlier this week had revealed that Apple would now be able to aggressively transition to miniLED displays on its product due to aggressive competition between its suppliers. The company was earlier sourcing miniLED chips from only Epistar but the company has gotten Sanan Optoelectronics onboard its supply chain following its improved pace of development. The competition between the suppliers has also led to a 40-50 percent drop in the price of mini-LED chips for Apple.

Thanks to the increased competition and supply, Apple is now expected to launch six different products in 2021 with mini-LED displays. Compared to traditional LCD panels, mini-LED displays offer better colors, contrast, higher brightness levels, and lower burn-in levels compared to OLED panels. Apple is expected to switch to miniLED panels across its iPad Pro, MacBook, and iMac lineup in the next couple of years.